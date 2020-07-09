Church Brief: July 9, 2020

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel holding adoration, Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will have Eucharistic adoration from 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday and Mass at 6 p.m. on July 31.

Enter through the west door. Everyone must wear a mask and will be given instructions for COVID-19 precautions before worshiping.

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Church holding annual Novena</strong>

St. Anne Catholic Church will hold the 140th annual St. Anne Novena from July 18-26 on the parish grounds at 230 N. Sixth Ave. in St. Anne.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the usual schedule of activities will be altered. All Masses will be held outdoors, weather permitting. The weekday Masses will be held at 7 p.m. on July 20-24. The weekend schedule is 4 p.m. July 18, 9 p.m. Sunday, July 19 and 4 p.m. July 25.

On July 26, the Feast of St. Anne, Masses will be offered at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. followed by the traditional procession of the Relic of St. Anne throughout the village. There will be a special procession of the relic at 1 p.m. from the Camino y Esperanza retreat house on Wichert Road to St. Anne Church, followed by a 2 p.m. Mass in Spanish.

Anointing will be offered after Masses on July 18-25. No anointings will be held on July 26th.

Please bring your own mask and chairs to the event, as limited seating will be offered for those with special needs. Because of the pandemic situation, they will not be selling religious items, plants or food this year, and there will be no special concerts, programs or children’s activities. Social distance guidelines will be followed.

For those who cannot attend these services in person, all Novena Masses will be offered online at stannestanne.org. For more information, contact the rectory office at 815-427-8265.