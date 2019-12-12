Church Briefs: Dec. 12, 2019

<strong>First UMC Church in Wilmington hosting benefit concert</strong>

The First United Methodist Church will be hosting a Christmas Musical Benefit Concert for local charities, Kuzma Care Cottage and Christian Help Association at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the church at 401 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington.

Several musical groups such as a Community Choir, Praise Ringers Bell Choir, and Island City Brass Quintet will perform both religious and secular arrangements.

Community Choir rehearsals are at 7 p.m. today. An offering will be taken for both organizations and refreshments will be served following the concert.

<strong>Mount Olive to hold preinstallation service</strong>

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Ave. in Bradley will hold preinstallation service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday for Pastor Clarance L. Dailey Jr. The speaker will be Pastor Ronald Bartlett of Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee.

<strong>Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church to present holiday concert</strong>

The Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will present The Joy of Christmas holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. The program will feature Christmas music performed by the Chancel Choir, the Asbury Ringers bell choir, the Instruments of Praise ensemble and organ music by Kavin Sampson.

There will also be a children’s program. Asbury Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. There is no charge for The Joy of Christmas, but a free-will offering will be taken. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>Aroma Park UMC annual Chili Supper is Dec. 13</strong>

Aroma Park United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Chili Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the church at 210 W. Third St., Aroma Park.

The menu includes chili, chicken and dumplings, hot dogs, grilled cheese, salad and dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children younger than 10 and free for children 5 and younger.

There will be a performance at 7 p.m by The Dueling Pianos.

<strong>10-year anniversary of Alkebulan Ancestors</strong>

Dr. Keleem Malik, of Chicago Emergency Medical Services who has traveled the globe, bringing medical emergency care to the needy, will be speaking at noon on Saturday at 288 S. Fourth Ave. in Kankakee.

For more information, call Dr. Leonard Porter, curator at 815-573-1488.

<strong>Blue Christmas Gathering is next week</strong>

St. John UCC, 1045 W. River St. in Kankakee is holding Blue Christmas Gathering at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

Christmas can be a painful time. The death of loved ones, the anguish of a broken relationship, the insecurity of employment, the weariness of health, the pain of isolation, or the pressure of making a “happy holiday”—all these can make us feel alone in the midst of the celebrations of the season.

St. John United Church of Christ offers a space and time to acknowledge the sadness and concern that may be present with a Blue Christmas—Gathering to Remember.

The sanctuary will be filled with candlelight and quiet as we take the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern. We will hear scriptures of comfort and sing carols that are a reminder that the time when Jesus was born was not easy as well. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 815-932-3336.

<strong>St. Rose Chapel to hold Mass, services</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel at 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee is holding Mass at 6 p.m. Dec. 27. There will also be an eucharistic adoration from 1-7 p.m. every Wednesday.

No Adoration Dec. 25 and Jan.1, 2020

Reconciliation (penance) service will start at 1 p.m. Saturday.