Church Briefs: Nov. 21, 2019

<strong>Pleasant Grove MBC sponsoring Thanksgiving dinner</strong>

The Rev. Ernest Rucker, pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, is inviting the community to a Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 St. Joseph Ave. in Kankakee.

There will also be carryouts available and delivery available to those that are shut-in and the handicap. For more information, call 815-549-2327.

<strong>Pembroke Fellowship Church holding pre-Thanksgiving dinner</strong>

The Rev. Rodney Lake, pastor at Pembroke Fellowship Church, 13279 E. 5000S Road in Pembroke Township, announced it is having a pre-Thanksgiving dinner from noon-2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

All are welcome.

<strong>Redeeming Life Ministries sharing Thanksgiving meal</strong>

Pastor James Carr Jr., of Redeeming Life Ministries at 1284 S. Fourth Ave. in Kankakee, announced it is sharing a Thanksgiving meal with the community from noon to 3 p.m. on Satuday. Everyone is invited to attend this free dinner.

For more information, call Carr at 815-573-3458 or Elder Lythberg at 815-370-4025.