Church Briefs: Nov. 14, 2019

<strong>Caldwell Chapel to offer pre-Thanksgiving dinner</strong> The Caldwell Chapel A .M.E. Zion Church’s annual free Pre-Thanksgiving dinner will be held on Saturday at the church at 805 N. Evergreen Ave. in Kankakee. Deliveries will be made to seniors and shut-ins only from 10-11:30 a.m., and they must call 815-939-1713 by 8 p.m. Friday to arrange delivery. Leave name, address, phone number and dinners needed. Only one delivery per senior building. Walk-ins will be accepted from noon to 2 p.m., or until food is gone.

<strong>Brown Bag movie night is Friday</strong> Aroma Park United Methodist Church at 210 W. Third St. in Aroma Park is showing the movie “The Wizard of Oz” on Friday for its Brown Bag movie night. Fellowship time starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own meal from home in a brown bag or bring a dish to pass and socialize with others. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and discussion time will follow afterwards. Popcorn will be provided. There is no charge. For more information, call the Church at 815-573-5575 or visit the church website at AromaParkUM.org.

<strong>First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne makes announcements</strong> The First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne Third annual Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact Carol Meier or Jean Johnson. The St. Anne Community Blood Drive will be held at the St. Anne Parish Hall from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The monthly Pot Luck has been moved to Nov. 24. There is a sign up sheet at the back of the church to specify what Thanksgiving dish one can bring. Turkey and ham will be provided. The annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service is being planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 24th and will be held at the Wichert Church. <strong>St. Anne Food Pantry</strong> The church will continue to collect donations of canned goods and other nonperishable food items for the St. Anne Food Pantry. The last Sunday of the month we collect a “Loose Change offering” for the Food Pantry. Money and food donations may be given at anytime. There is a small black box on the table at the back of the church for donation. The churchis also taking donations for holiday food basket gift cards through out the year for the less fortunate in the community.

<strong>Redeeming Life Ministries sharing Thanksgiving meal</strong> Pastor James Carr Jr. of Redeeming Life Ministries at 1284 S. Fourth Avenue in Kankakee announced it is sharing a Thanksgiving meal with the community from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23. Everyone is invited to attend this free dinner. For more information, call Carr at 815-573-3458 or Elder Lythberg at 815-370-4025.

