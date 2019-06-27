Church Briefs: June 27, 2019

<strong>Genesis food pantry to be open Friday</strong>

Genesis Community Ministries at 2100 E. Maple St. in Kankakee has a drive-thru prayer and pantry open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday. For more information, call Pastor Dave Robinson at 815-295-0585.

<strong>Zion Lutheran Church to host VBS</strong>

Zion Lutheran Church, 190 Concordia Drive, Chebanse, will hold its vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 8 through 11. This year’s theme is “Jesus Is My Super Hero.”

To register your children, call the church at 815-697-2212.

<strong>Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish to host VBS</strong>

Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish is holding a vacation Bible school from 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 8 though 12. It’s for ages pre-K through sixth grade at Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield. VBS registration forms are available online at bonfieldgrandprairie.org.