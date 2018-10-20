Life Briefs

<strong>Special Women’s Service set for Redeeming Life Ministries</strong>

Redeeming Life Ministries, 1284 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee, will hold a special Women’s Service at 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Pastor James Carr announced the theme will be “Lord, Make Us One.”

The guest speaker will be Lady Marlene Carr, of Total Restoration Church in Aroma Park. All are welcome. For more information, call the Rev. Carr at 800-527-8745 or Elder Lythberg at 708-355-1654.<strong>Sisters of CND to hold recollection</strong>

The Sisters of the Congregation of Notre Dame and Associates will hold a “Time to Reminisce” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Maternity BVM parish hall at 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.

Preregistration is appreciated by calling or texting Alicia Parkinson at 815-932-9423 or emailing prksn9@gmail.com.