Church briefs: Nov. 16, 2017

<strong>Christmas Past sale</strong>

St. John Paul II CCW at the Settles Center, JP2 West Campus (St. Martin's), will have a Christmas Past sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. There will be artificial trees, decorations, wreaths and serving items.

<strong>Thanksgiving services</strong>

<strong>• St. Paul's Lutheran Church,</strong> 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have Thanksgiving services at 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thanksgiving. Call 815-932-0312 for more information.

<strong>• Morning Star Baptist Church,</strong> 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will have the Harvest Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. More than 20 free turkeys will be given to guests who register for the drawing. The Rev. Montele Crawford will bring the message.

<strong>Holiday benefit</strong>

Zion Lutheran Church, 190 Concordia Drive, Chebanse, will host the Caleb's Prayer Foundation 2nd Annual Hope for the Holidays Benefit Art & Craft Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with vendors, lunch and baked goods. All proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, to ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food from St. Jude. Caleb's Prayer Foundation was founded in memory of Caleb, who lost his battle with cancer on May 12, 2014. The team members have pledged to raise $10,000 for St. Jude.

<strong>Taize Prayer</strong>

Maternity BVM Church, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais, will have Taize Prayer from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1: a simple prayer service of song, Scripture, light and meditation, modeled after an ecumenical Christian monastic community in the '40s. It's offered the first Friday of the month.

<strong>Christmas events</strong>

<strong>• Asbury United Methodist Church,</strong> 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will present "The Joy of Christmas" at 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2. The Asbury Ringers bell choir and the Chancel Choir, both directed by Kavin Sampson, will perform Christmas music. "Christmas Grace," a heartwarming drama written by Dr. Roger Taylor, also will be part of the entertainment. Asbury's signature bread pudding and a wassail toast will be featured. Tickets are $10. To order by mail, write to Kim Clodi, 266 S. Euclid, Bradley, IL 60915. Please indicate which performance you want to attend and include a self-addressed stamped envelope. Checks should be made out to Asbury Chancel Choir. Advance reservations are suggested (only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door). For more information, call the church at 815-933-4408 or Clodi at 815-278-3634.

<strong>• Zion Lutheran Church,</strong> 160 Concordia Drive, Chebanse, will have a Christmas cookie walk from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 2. Coffee and cocoa will be available.

<strong>Dinners</strong>

<strong>• Sacred Heart Parish,</strong> 588 S. 1000W Road, Bonfield, will have the Stag & Stagette dinner from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, with Italian beef, brats, turkey, beer and games for $12. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.

<strong>• Coal City United Methodist Church,</strong> 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will have a Hallelujah soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with chili and turkey and rice soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts will be available. Tickets will be sold at the door for $8 for adults; $4 for 6- to 12-year-olds; $2 for 3- to 5-year-olds; and free for 2-year-olds and younger. Containers of homemade cookies will be sold for $7 each. All proceeds will go to the building fund.

<strong>• The Free Christian Center,</strong> 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee, will have a free community holiday dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>Movie night</strong>

Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will show "The Polar Express" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8, with pictures with Santa and sugar cookie decorating. The events are free and pajamas are encouraged. Call Amy at 815-933-4408 for more information.

<strong>Bible study book available</strong>

"See Ye First the Kingdom of God" by Carroll English, is a manual for reaching citizenship in the Kingdom of God. It studies the words of Christ and the prophets, through hymns, illustrations and in depth scripture analysis. Call 815-256-2243 for more information.

<strong>Food pantries</strong>

<strong>• Wesley's Table Food Pantry</strong> at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland St., Bradley, will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays for Bradley and Bourbonnais residents. For more information, call the church at <a href="tel:815-933-7932">815-933-7932</a>.

<strong>• Watseka Area Food Pantry,</strong> 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka, is accepting donations of canned meats and stuffing. Other donations accepted include nonperishable foods, toilet paper, tissues, paper plates, napkins, paper towels, personal hygiene items and housecleaning supplies. For more information, or to make an appointment to receive food, call 815-432-0122. Let the phone ring several times.