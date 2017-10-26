Church briefs: Oct. 26, 2017

<strong>Craft fair</strong>

First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Kankakee St., Wilmington, will have a bake sale and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be hot dogs and walking tacos for lunch. For more information, call 815-476-9025.

<strong>Reformation celebration</strong>

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley, will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation during their combined worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday.

<strong>Harvest/fall parties</strong>

<strong>• Peoples Church,</strong> 6644 N. 1000W, Bourbonnais, will have its Family Fall Fest from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be free treats, games, a photo booth, bonfire, hayrides, hot dogs and s'mores. For more information, call 815-468-1900.

<strong>• Calvary Bible Church,</strong> 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais, will have its Family Fall Harvest Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be games, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch and crafts.

<strong>• Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Community Center,</strong> 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will have Shades of Harvest (a heaven and hell party) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will be a safe night for parents and children ages 3 to 13. There will be free food, video games, games and prizes.

<strong>Dinners</strong>

<strong>• Church of Hope of Gardner,</strong> 202 N. Monroe St., Gardner, will have a roast beef and KFC chicken dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday. There also will be mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, beans, salad, dessert and drinks, as well as baskets and drawings. Prices are $10 for adults; $4 for children; and free for children younger than 3.

<strong>• St. Edmund Church,</strong> 219 E. Locust St., Watseka, will have a turkey dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, corn, dessert and drinks. Carryouts will be available. Free-will donations will be collected. All are invited. Call 815-432-5568 for more information.

<strong>• Christ Lutheran High School,</strong> 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley, will have an Oktoberfest dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with schweinebratten, brats, wieners, German meatballs, German potato salad, red cabbage, German sausage soup, green beans, beer bread and desserts. There also will be polka music. Free-will donations will be accepted.

<strong>• Risen Savior Lutheran Church,</strong> 1881 W. Division St., Manteno, will have a free supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 3. For more information, call the church at 815-468-2011.

<strong>• Our Savior Lutheran Church,</strong> 118 N. Pine St., Momence, will have its annual chili supper from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, with chili, salad, a lot of desserts, hamburgers and hot dogs. Carryouts will be available. Tickets can be bought at the door for $8; $3 for children 6-10; and free for children 5 and younger. There will be $5 raffle tickets for an Adirondack chair. The supper is sponsored by Dorcas Society and Thrivent Financial. For more information, call 815-472-2829.

<strong>• Coal City United Methodist Church,</strong> 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will have a Hallelujah soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, with stuffed green pepper or chicken noodle soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts will be available. Tickets will be sold at the door for $8 for adults; $4 for 6- to 12-year-olds; $2 for 3- to 5-year-olds; and free for 2-year-olds and younger. All proceeds will go to the building fund.

<strong>Vendor fair</strong>

First Baptist Church Kankakee, 1756 Route 113, Kankakee, is asking vendors to sign up for the Nov. 11 Christmas Extravaganza Craft Fair. Registration fee/space rental is $25; call Stacy Alsip at 815-382-9348.

<strong>Trunk or Treats</strong>

<strong>• Aroma Park United Methodist Church and Garden of Prayer Youth Center</strong> (gymnasium, Third and Division Streets in Aroma Park), 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Come in costume. There will be an easy craft to complete. For more information, call the church at 815-370-6612.

<strong>• Asbury United Methodist Church,</strong> 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>• Christian Church,</strong> 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Come in costume for spooky woods and free hot chocolate.

<strong>• Limestone Community Church,</strong> 863 N. 5000W Road, Kankakee, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Costumes are optional.

<strong>• Saint Mark United Methodist Church,</strong> 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be hot dogs, chips and a costume contest at 5 p.m. Rain location in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 815-933-8621.

<strong>• ReNew Church,</strong> 1085 Mulligan Drive, Bradley, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. There will be kettle corn, s'mores, hot chocolate, a DJ and a photo booth.

<strong>Taize Prayer</strong>

Maternity BVM Church, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais, will have Taize Prayer at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, for an ecumenical form of quiet, reflective, candle-lit prayer.

<strong>Food pantry</strong>

Wesley's Table Food Pantry at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland St., Bradley, will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays for Bradley and Bourbonnais residents. For more information, call the church at <a href="tel:815-933-7932">815-933-7932</a>.