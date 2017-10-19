Church briefs: Oct. 19, 2017

<strong>Little Dresses for Africa</strong>

First Baptist Church of Kankakee 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee, will have a Little Dresses for Africa sewing day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21, to sew pillow case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Bring a sack lunch. If you don't sew, there are other things you can do to help.

For more information, call Madonna Raiche at 815-592-2534.

<strong>Dinners</strong>

<strong>• Manteno United Methodist Church,</strong> 255 W. Second St., Manteno, will have its Swiss steak supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Manteno High School, 443 N. Maple St. The menu will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, salad bar, dessert and drink. Tickets are $10 for adults; $3 for children 6-12; and free for children younger than 6. They will be available at the door, from church members or by calling 815-468-3722. Carryouts will be available. A bake sale will coincide with the dinner.

<strong>• Church of Hope of Gardner,</strong> 202 N. Monroe St., Gardner, will have a roast beef and KFC chicken dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28. There also will be mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, beans, salad, dessert and drinks, as well as baskets and drawings. Prices are $10 for adults; $4 for children; and free for children younger than 3.

<strong>• St. Edmund Church,</strong> 219 E. Locust St., Watseka, will have a turkey dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, corn, dessert and drinks. Carryouts available. Free-will donation collected. All are invited. Call 815-432-5568 for more information.

<strong>• Christ Lutheran High School,</strong> 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley, will have an Oktoberfest dinner 4 to 6:30 p.m., with schweinbratten, brats, wieners, German meatballs, German potato salad, red cabbage, German sausage soup, green beans, beer bread and desserts. There also will be polka music. Free-will donations will be accepted.

<strong>• Coal City United Methodist Church,</strong> 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will have a Hallelujah soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, featuring stuffed green pepper or chicken noodle soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts will be available. Tickets will be sold at the door for $8 for adults; $4 for 6- to 12-year-olds; $2 for 3- to 5-year-olds; and free for 2-year-olds and younger. All proceeds go to the building fund.

<strong>Special services</strong>

<strong>• Greater New Hope M.B. Church,</strong> 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee, will celebrate its 45th anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. The special guest will be the Rev. Dr. Willian H. Foster, of Providence M.B. Church, of Chicago, and president of the Illinois Baptist General State Convention.

<strong>• Westbrook Church of the Nazarene,</strong> 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, will have speakers David and Shelly Webb, global Nazarene missionaries, 10:40 a.m. Sunday. They are assigned as Coordinator of Ministries and Public Relations Coordinator in Costa Rica and Panama.

<strong>• Community Church of Holiness,</strong> 481 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will have a miracle love service hosted by Apostle Otha Ree Burtis 4 p.m. Sunday, with anointed blessed oil. The speaker is Pastor Margaret Crayton, and music will include the the Burtis Sisters and the Burtis Boyz. For more information, call 815-935-2924

<strong>• Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church,</strong> 805 N. Evergreen Ave, Kankakee, will celebrate their 115th anniversary at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests are the Rev. Dr. Joel D. Miles, presiding elder of the Chicago District and Greater Walters AME Zion Church. For questions, call Othella Morris at 815-939-1713 or 815-735-3231.

<strong>Bible studies</strong>

Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 S. Main St., Pembroke Township, will have a community Bible study at 6:30 p.m. tonight and "Women in the World" Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. For more information, call 815-944-5496.

<strong>Vendor fairs</strong>

<strong>• First Presbyterian Church,</strong> 301 N. Kankakee St., Wilmington, will have a bake sale and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be hotdogs and walking tacos for sale. For more information, call 815-476-9025.

<strong>• Peotone Immanuel United Church of Christ,</strong> 311 W. Corning Ave., Peotone, will open the parking lot for vendors, garage sales, antique dealers, etc., during the Village of Peotone Fest from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The cost of a 20-by-18-foot space is $20. Proceeds go to the church. Call Irv at 708-653-2163 or Jeff at 815-530-0371 for more information.

<strong>• First Baptist Church Kankakee,</strong> 1756 Route 113, Kankakee, is asking vendors to sign up for the Nov. 11 Christmas Extravaganza Craft Fair. Registration fee/space rental is $25; call Stacy Alsip at 815-382-9348.

<strong>Trunk or Treats</strong>

<strong>• Asbury United Methodist Church,</strong> 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28.

<strong>• Christian Church,</strong> 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Come in costume for a spooky woods and free hot chocolate.

<strong>• Limestone Community Church,</strong> 863 N. 5000W Road, Kankakee, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Costumes are optional.

<strong>• Saint Mark United Methodist Church,</strong> 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be hot dogs, chips and a costume contest at 5 p.m. Rain location in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 815-933-8621.

<strong>• ReNew Church,</strong> 1085 Mulligan Drive, Bradley, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be kettle corn, s'mores, hot chocolate, a DJ and a photo booth.

<strong>Choir singing</strong>

Singers from all area church choirs are invited to join in singing the "Hallelujah Chorus" and a Christmas singalong during the River Valley Wind Ensemble concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University. There are two optional rehearsals with the band from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 14. On the day of the concert, the combined singers will rehearse at 6 p.m. on the Larsen stage prior to the concert. Limited to the first 50 singers to sign up. To sign up and for music, contact Chris Lord at clord@mbvm.org or 815-933-8286, ext. 133.

<strong>Food pantry</strong>

Wesley's Table Food Pantry at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland St., Bradley, will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays for Bradley and Bourbonnais residents. For more information, call the church at <a href="tel:815-933-7932">815-933-7932</a>.