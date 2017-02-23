Church briefs: Feb. 23, 2017

<strong>Praise Dance Extravaganza</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will have the 2017 Praise Dance Extravaganza at 4 p.m. Sunday. Doors will open at 3 p.m. The theme is "Hitting a Homerun with Jesus," based off of Isaiah 41:10. The emcee will be Fred Houston; special guest will be Still Unbroken. Also scheduled to perform are Greater St. Paul; Anointed Soul Mime Ministry, of Midlothian; Kingdom Life Center, of Kankakee; and Expressions of Praise Mime Ministry. For more information, call 815-939-2100.

<strong>Pancake breakfast</strong>

The Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, located at St. Joseph Church, 207 Main St., Manteno. There will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, fruit, donuts and beverages. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children 7 to 12, free for children 6 and younger.

<strong>Shrove Tuesday dinner</strong>

St. Paul the Apostle's Council of Catholic Women will hold its 46th annual Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner Tuesday at the Will County Fairgrounds Atrium in Peotone. Shrove Tuesday, aka Fat Tuesday, marks the final day of feasting before the solemn time of fasting and Lent. Seating times will be 5 and 6 p.m. The menu will include roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, hot vegetables, fresh coleslaw, Jell-O, rolls, butter, milk, coffee, wine for the adults and homemade desserts. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. Carryout dinners will be available for $12. But tickets at First Community Bank & Trust in Peotone and Beecher; Berkot's Super Foods in Peotone; Professional Hair Designs in Peotone; First Midwest Bank in Peotone; and at the church office. There also will be a raffle; tickets can be purchased that night or in advance at the church. For more information, call 708-258-6917.

<strong>Free supper</strong>

Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1881 W. DIvision St., Manteno will have a free supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 3. For more information, call 815-468-2011.

<strong>Men's Club dinner</strong>

Herscher United Methodist Men's Club will have a "Herscher-style" barbecue chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 4, located at the Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher. Half- or quarter-dinners will be available (there will be a cost). Eat-in or carryouts will be available.

<strong>Blessing of Soil and Seeds</strong>

The Ford-Iroquois Deanery CCW will sponsor the Blessing of Soil and Seeds Mass at 2 p.m. March 12, located at St. Mary's Parish, 407 W. Pells St., Paxton. Celebrant for the Mass will be Bishop Colon. Concelebrants will be the Rev. Arsenau, CCW Deanery spiritual adviser, and the Rev. Thoppil, host pastor and parish spiritual adviser. Attendees are asked to bring farm or garden seeds and soil to be blessed. Following will be a dessert bar.

<strong>Beginners yoga class</strong>

Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, is holding a beginners yoga class at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 23, located in the Fellowship Hall. Registered yoga teacher Anne LeVeque VanDehey will teach beginner/basic yoga sessions, open to the entire community. The first session is free; subsequent sessions are $10 per session. Mats, blocks and straps will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 815-939-443.

<strong>Celebrate Recovery</strong>

Kankakee Celebrate Recovery, a ministry designed to help people with hurts, habits and hang-ups, meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Life Compass Church, 175 S. Wall St., Kankakee. All are welcome. Trained leaders provide safe, confidential, Christ-centered groups where people can grow and work through hurts, such as abuse, abandonment, codependency, divorce or relationship issues. For more information, call 815-644-1441.

<strong>Food pantry</strong>

Wesley's Table Food Pantry at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland St., Bradley, will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays for Bradley and Bourbonnais residents. For more information, call the church at <a href="tel:815-933-7932">815-933-7932</a>.