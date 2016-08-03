Church briefs: Aug. 4, 2016

<strong>Rummage sale</strong>

Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. Fifth St., Sheldon, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the church basement. There will be men's, women's and children's clothing, toys, shoes, bedding and dishes. The funds raised will help pay for winter heating costs.

<strong>Clothing give away</strong>

Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno, will have a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will be rain or shine, and they have new and gently used clothing of all sizes, including children's coats.

<strong>Concert</strong>

Calvary Baptist Church, 1925 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will have a concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Heritage Singers, from Marantha Baptist University in Watertwon, Wis., are an eight-member mixed ensemble traveling group on a three-month tour through 17 states. For more information, call 815-935-5135.

<strong>Pleasant Grove Baptist Church events</strong>

All located at 487 North Fairmont Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call <a href="tel:815-937-4231">815-937-4231</a>.

<strong>• Vacation Bible School Kickoff Parade,</strong> starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

<strong>• Vacation Bible School,</strong> 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 11. Classes for all ages.

<strong>• Youth Overnight Campout,</strong> 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12. There will be movies, games, food and fun. Children must have a permission slip; to get one, stop by or call the church.

<strong>• Outdoor Worship Tent Service,</strong> 10:45 a.m. Aug. 14. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Lester, of Indianapolis.

<strong>Cruise Night</strong>

Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, will have "Cars — Trucks — Cycles" from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Minimum entry is $15, which goes toward Blessings in a Backpack, a ministry providing nutritious food each weekend during the school year for 200 elementary school children on the Federal Free and Reduced Meal Program in Kankakee and Bourbonnais. Participant judging at 7:30 p.m.; trophies by 8 p.m. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, entertainment, food and free popcorn.

<strong>Pork dinner</strong>

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will have a "Hallelujah" Pork Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20. There will be pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, green beans, bread, assorted desserts, coffee, iced tea and lemonade. Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for ages 13 and older, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available. All proceeds will go to the church's building fund.

<strong>RCIA lessons</strong>

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 207 S. Main St., Manteno, will begin a new session of The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults on Sept. 11. RCIA lessons are based on the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Scripture and faith sharing in preparation to become a full member of the Catholic Church. Sessions are held in the Parish Hall at 9 a.m. on most Sundays from early September through the end of April.

Who can participate? Catechumens (those who have not been baptized) and candidates (those who have been baptized and wish to become fully welcomed in to the Catholic Church) are welcome to join the preparations to culminate at the Easter Vigil. Catholics who are in need of Confirmation only, and wish to prepare to be confirmed during a ceremony at the Cathedral in Joliet, also are welcome to join the lessons. To register or for more information, please call Fr. Albert Heideke at 815-468-3403.

<strong>Sermon series</strong>

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley, will have the August preaching series "I Really Wish Jesus Hadn't Said that!" Look at difficult teachings of Jesus, realize how uncomfortable being a disciple can be at times and experience the lavishness of God's grace in the process. For more information, call 815-932-1848.

<strong>Food pantries</strong>

• <strong>Wesley's Table Food Pantry</strong> at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland St., Bradley, will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays for Bradley and Bourbonnais residents. For more information, call the church at <a href="tel:815-933-7932">815-933-7932</a>.

• <strong>Redeeming Life Ministries food pantry,</strong> 2861 Waldron Road, Kankakee, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays. For more information, call <a href="tel:815-614-3974">815-614-3974</a>.