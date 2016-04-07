Church briefs: April 7, 2016

<strong>Clothing giveaway</strong>

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 334 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee, will have Benevolence Day Clothing Giveaway for the community 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. All clothing and items are free.

<strong>Bring a Friend Sunday</strong>

American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais, will have a Bring a Friend Sunday during their contemporary service at 9 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome. Call 815-932-7515 for more information.

<strong>Chili dinner</strong>

Knights of Columbus St. Teresa Council 14012 is having a chili dinner 5-7 p.m. Saturday, located at Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. There will be mild to hot chili, hot dogs, chili dogs, cornbread and dessert. $5 per person or $20 per families of 4 or more go to help Knights of Columbus charities.

<strong>Faith Deliverance Teaching Center events</strong>

All events are located at 210 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-272-1056.

<strong>• Leadership class,</strong> 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

<strong>• Revival services,</strong> 7 p.m. April 13, 14 and 15.

<strong>Sermon series</strong>

Central Christian Church, 310 Main St., Bourbonnais, will have a sermon series titled "Intersections" at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 8. Topics include "Prejudice and Hypocrisy," "Can Christians and Muslims Coexist?" and "What Do I Say When Tragedy Happens?" For more information, visit cccbourbonnais.com.

<strong>Rummage sales</strong>

<strong>• Watseka Methodist Women</strong> will have a rummage sale noon-5 p.m. April 15 and 9 a.m.-noon April 16 located at the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. It will be a $2 bag sale all day.

<strong>• Our Savior Lutheran Church,</strong> 975 W Brookmont Blvd., Bradley, will have a rummage and bake sale 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. April 22 and 8 am.-noon April 23. For more information, call 815-932-1848.

<strong>Vendors wanted</strong>

Aroma Park United Methodist Church is having a craft and vendor show 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 16. There will be a soup and sandwich luncheon with a bake sale. Space is available for craft and home business vendors. The cost is $20 per 6-foot table. If you are interested in having a table, call Karyn at 815-592-1904 or send an e-mail to bowmankaryn@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Prayer conference</strong>

Open Your Heart Ministry/Bible Institute will host a prayer conference starting at 10:30 a.m. April 30, located at Riverside Medical Center first floor boardroom. The theme is "Enter into your closet and shut the door." Speakers will be lay minister Jimmy Furrow, of Trinity Methodist Church; prophetess/teacher Shirley Smith, of Church of Motivation; and Dr. Eunice Rono, of Wildwood Church of the Nazarene. For more information, call 815-939-7075.

<strong>Women of the Year</strong>

Women of the Year from the Deaneries of the Diocese will be honored at a Mass at St. Raymond's Cathedral in Joliet on April 16. The theme of the Mass and luncheon is "Holy Mary, Mother of Mercy." Diane Arseneau was named by St. Mary's Church in Beaverville. Arseneau and her husband, Pete, have four children and nine grandchildren. She is active in church as a lector and helps with funeral dinners, volunteers at Martinton Community Food Pantry and Presence St. Mary's Hospital and is a coordinator for area blood drives.

<strong>Pork chop lunch</strong>

Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley, will have a pork chop lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 17. Menu also includes cheesy potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert and drinks. Free-will donation appreciated.

<strong>Barber Scholarship</strong>

The Barber Scholarship applications are being received for the 2016-2017 school year. The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition for students seeking to become full-time Christian workers. The minimum amount is $500 to any recipient.

The fund has provided 126 scholarships totaling more than $50,000. For an application, contact the Barber Scholarship committee at the Onarga United Methodist Church at methodistof@att.net. Be sure to include a mailing address. Applications are due May 31. Scholarships are awarded by July 15.

<strong>Food pantries</strong>

<strong>• New Vision Missionary Baptist Church,</strong> 194 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, will have their pantry, first come, first served, 9-11 a.m. Friday. For more information, call 815-933-3155.

<strong>• Wesley's Table Food Pantry</strong> at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland St., Bradley, will be open 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sundays for Bradley and Bourbonnais residents. For more information, call the church at 815-933-7932.

<strong>• Redeeming Life Ministries food pantry,</strong> 2861 Waldron Road, Kankakee, will be open 3-6 p.m. Mondays. For more information, call 815-614-3974.