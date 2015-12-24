Church briefs: Dec. 24, 2015

<strong>Christmas services</strong>

• <strong>Calvary Community Church,</strong> 500 Gladiolus St., Momence, will have a Christmas Eve service 6 p.m. tonight. Service will include singing, advent wreath lighting, communion and a message. For more information, call 815-472-2023.

<strong>• St. Luke United Church of Christ,</strong> 725 Penfield St., Beecher will have a candelight service 7:30 p.m. tonight. For more information, call 708-946-6688 or visit StLukeUCC.org.

<strong>• Trinity United Methodist Church,</strong> 936 S. Third Ave., Kankakee, is hosting a Christmas Eve service 6 p.m. tonight. Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church will join.

<strong>• St. Paul's Lutheran Church,</strong> 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have a candlelight service with communion at 5, 7, and 10 p.m. tonight. There will be a Christmas Day service with communion at 10 a.m. There will be a New Year's Eve service with communion 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

<strong>•</strong> <strong>Sheldon United Methodist Church</strong> will have a service 7 p.m. tonight. The community is invited.

<strong>• St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church,</strong> 9954 N. 16000E Road, Grant Park, will have a Christmas Eve children's program 6:30 p.m. tonight. Christmas Day service at 9 a.m. For more information, call 815-465-6906.

<strong>• Coal City United Methodist Church,</strong> 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will have candlelight and communion services tonight. 6 p.m. family oriented worship service. 11 p.m. traditional service. Christmas Day service at 9 a.m. For more information, call 815-634-8670.

<strong>• Central Christian Church,</strong> 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, will have a candlelight and communion service 6 p.m. tonight. Carols and prayer service 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day. 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship.

<strong>• Bonfield First United Methodist Church,</strong> 173 N. Church St., will have a Christmas Eve candlelight worship 7 p.m. tonight.

• <strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church,</strong> 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley, will hold the Festival Service of Holy Communion and candle lighting 8 p.m. tonight, featuring music by the Chancel Choir and Crossfire.

<strong>New Years Eve service</strong>

Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church, 600 W. Broadway St., Bradley, will have a service 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

<strong>Winter outing</strong>

The Council of Catholic Women (from 15 parishes of the Joliet Diocese) will have their winter outing "Joy in January" at noon Jan 2. They will meet at the Kankakee Country Club. Reservation must be made by Thursday to your CCW president or send to Jane Granger, 672 Marquette Drive, Manteno, IL 60950.

<strong>Soup supper</strong>

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will have a "Hallelujah" soup supper 4-7 p.m. Jan. 9. Homemade cheesy potato and stuffed green pepper soups will be served. Cost will be $8 adults, $4 children age 6-12, $2 for children age 3-5, free children under 3. All proceeds will go to the church's building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Each meal includes choice of soup, sandwich, crackers, beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs are available.

<strong>Food pantry</strong>

Wesley's Table Food Pantry at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland St., Bradley, will be open from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sundays for Bradley and Bourbonnais residents. For more information, call the church at 815-933-7932.

<strong>Watch Day Service</strong>

<strong>There will be a Watch Day Service at nooon on Dec. 31 at Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen Ave. All are welcome.</strong>