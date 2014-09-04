Church news: Sept. 4, 2014

The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear. Updates for Scroll must be made every three months, even if information has not changed. Requests for coverage of an event should be made three weeks in advance.

<strong>American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

1560 Career Center Road. Pastor Emily Horrell. 815-932-7515, american-lutheran.org.

• SUN: 9 a.m. worship/communion. 10 a.m. Fellowship. 10:30 a.m. Sunday school. • SAT: 5 p.m. worship/communion.

<strong>Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park</strong>

Third and Division streets. Lee Lovett, pastor. 815-937-1126.

• SUN: 9 a.m. worship. 10:15 a.m. school. • WED: 6:30 p.m. youth and senior groups.

<strong>Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

196 S. Harrison Ave. The Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, www.kasbury.org.

• SUN: 8 and 10:30 a.m. praise and worship. 9:15 a.m. school. 10:45 a.m. children's church.

<strong>Bourbonnais Church of Christ, Bourbonnais</strong>

399 Larry Power Road. Minister Tom Tate. 815-939-9001.

• SUN: 9:30 a.m. Bible classes all ages. 10:30 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. worship, Lads 2 Leaders. •TUES: 1 p.m. ladies' Bible class. • WED: 7 p.m. worship. • THURS: Noon-2:30 p.m. Fun-day school ages 3-5.

<strong>Bradley Evangelical United Methodist, Bradley</strong>

600 W. Broadway St. Lee Lovett, pastor. 815-401-5398.

• SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 10:45 a.m. worship. • TUES: 11 a.m. Prime Timers (2nd).

<strong>Clifton Baptist Church, Clifton</strong>

390 S. Forest St., P.O. Box 484. The Rev. Morris D. Baker, pastor. 815-944-5593, 815-694-2183.

• SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 11 a.m. worship. • WED: 7 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>Essex United Methodist Church, Essex</strong>

114 Waverly St. Terry Goodwin, pastor. 815-426-6406.

• SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship. (Communion 1st and special occasions.)

<strong>First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne</strong>

334 S. St. Louis, St. Anne. Rev. Mike Seed, worship leader. 815-427-8430, www.ForMinistry.com/USILPCUSAFPC3.

• SUN: 8:30 a.m. adult school. 9:30 a.m. worship. • THUR: 7 p.m. prayer time (2nd and 4th Thursday)

<strong>First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne</strong>

7697 E. 4500S Road. Pastor Randy Knoll. 815-427-6723, www.frcwichert.yolasite.com.

• SUN: 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship. 11 a.m. school (ages 3-adult). 7 p.m. junior high youth fellowship (grades 6-8)/senior high youth fellowship (high school). • WED: 7 p.m. Bible studies for all ages. • THURS: 1:30 p.m. Ladies' Bible studies (1st).

<strong>Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

2499 Waldron Road. Dwight Ascher, pastor. 815-939-4579, gracebaptist-church.com.

• SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship. 11 a.m. school for all ages and adult Bible fellowships. 6 p.m. worship.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

735 Main St NW, Bourbonnais. Pastor Mary Brady. 815-932-4011, www.bourbonnaisgrace.org.

• SAT: 5 p.m. worship. • SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship (nursery provided). 10 a.m. school. 11 a.m. Celebration worship (nursery provided). • TUE: 6:30 p.m. evening prayer with Eucharist.

<strong>Immanuel Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

1300 W. Hawkins. Pastor Philip Gardner. 815-933-6619, immanuelbaptist@ibck3.org, www.ibck3.org

• SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 10:45 a.m. worship. • WED: 6 p.m. Prayer/Bible Study. THUR: 6:15 p.m. FOCUS/VISION (combined Junior High and Senior High Youth Group)

<strong>New Greater Bethlehem Full Gospel Church, Kankakee</strong>

1877 Pierson Parkway. Apostle Milton Troupe Sr. 815-802-0071.

• SUN: 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. worship. 9 a.m. youth teaching. 11 a.m. morning prayer. • TUES: Noon and 7 p.m. prayer and Bible study. • SAT: 10:30 a.m. school teaching. Noon prayer.

<strong>New Jerusalem Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bradley</strong>

1605 East North St. Pastor Wayne Odle 815-933-2005.

• SAT: 9:15 a.m. Sabbath school. 11 a.m. worship. • WED: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prayer meeting.

<strong>Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga</strong>

109 E. Seminary Ave. Pastor Elizabeth Reis. 815-268-4320.

• SUN: 9 a.m. worship.

<strong>Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Synod, Grant Park</strong>

150 N. Stanley St. The Rev. David Ernest, pastor. 708-979-1558.

• SUN: 8 a.m. worship.

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley</strong>

975 W. Brookmont Blvd. The Rev. Patty Heath, pastor. 815-932-1848, oursaviorlutheran.info.

• SUN: 8 a.m. traditional worship/communion. 9:30 a.m. school. 11 a.m. praise/worship/communion.

<strong>Peoples Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900.

• SUN: 8 a.m. Peoples Perk coffee shop opens. 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship (nursery provided). 11 a.m. PC Kids (grades preK-5). • WED: 7:15 p.m. Go Deeper corporate prayer and Bible study. Christian to the Core groups meet throughout the month; more information at www.peopleschurchtoday.org.

<strong>Rapha Restoration Ministries</strong>

816 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Dr. Dennis D. Winborn. 815-351-8637.

• SUN: 11:15 a.m. Sunday services. 10 a.m. Sunday Kingdom class.

• WED: 7 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais</strong>

800 Cardinal Dr. Derick Miller, senior pastor. 815-933-7353, http://growdeepreachwide.org.

• SUN: 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. worship services. 10 a.m. school for all ages. 5:30 p.m. The Fort (high school students). • WED: 6:15 p.m. AWANA and Rooted (junior high students) • FRI: 7 p.m. Celebrate Recovery. • ALL WEEK: Small groups meet at various times and locations.

<strong>ReNew Church, Bradley</strong>

1085 Mulligan Drive. Pastor Daniel Bult. 815-929-1030.

• SUN: 10 a.m. worship and children's church. • WED: 7 p.m. LifeGroups.

<strong>Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Goodrich</strong>

588 S. 10000W Road. Fr. Doug Hauber. 815-426-2153.

• SUN: 7:30 a.m. Mass. • TUES: 8 a.m. Mass. • THURS: 8 a.m. Mass.

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne</strong>

230 N. Sixth Ave. The Rev. James Fanale. 815-427-8265.

• SUN: 9 a.m. Mass. •TUES/WED/THUR/1st FRI: 8 a.m. Mass. • SAT: 4:30 p.m. Mass.

<strong>St. Anne Woods Chapel Community Church, Pembroke</strong>

13162 E. 6000S Road. The Rev. Louis A. Barnes. 815-944-8848.

• SUN: 9:15 a.m. school. 11 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. Bible study/worship/Communion (1st). • WED: 6 p.m. Bible study. • THURS: 5 p.m. Youth Enrichment Outreach meeting (1st/3rd). • SAT: 9 a.m. community prayer meeting (1st).

<strong>St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, Irwin</strong>

4372 Main St., Kankakee (6000W Road). Fr. Doug Hauber. 815-426-2153.

• SUN: 9 a.m. Mass. • TUES: 8 a.m. Mass. • WED: 8 a.m. Mass.

<strong>St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee</strong>

1045 W. River Street. The Rev. Barbara Lohrbach, pastor. 815-932-3336, www.stjohnucc-kan-il.org.

• SUN: 9:15 a.m. school/adult study. 10 a.m. coffee time. 10:30 a.m. worship/communion (1st).

<strong>St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher</strong>

410 N. Main Street. Fr. Doug Hauber. 815-426-2153.

• SUN: 10:30 a.m. Mass. • MON: 8 a.m. • FRI: 8 a.m. Mass. • SAT: 5 p.m. Vigil Mass.

St. Mary's Catholic Church, Beaverville

308 St Charles St. The Rev. Daniel Belanger, pastor. 815-435-2432

• SUN: 4:30 p.m. Mass. • TUES: 8 a.m. Mass • THURS: 8 a.m. Mass

<strong>St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Dalene Kuebler, pastor. 815-933-8621, www.stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.

• SUN: 8:45 a.m. contemporary worship. 10:45 a.m. traditional service.

<strong>St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grant Park</strong>

9954 N. 16000E Road. Pastor Tod Vertz. 815-465-6906.

• SUN: 9 a.m. worship. • 9-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 4-8, Vacation Bible School.

<strong>St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee</strong>

348 E. Merchant St. The Revs. H. Christopher Sheets/Karl Koeppen. 815-932-0312, www.stpaulslutheran.net.

• SAT: 5 p.m. traditional worship at Kankakee church. • SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship. 9:50 a.m. adult/children school. 11:05 a.m. contemporary worship. All Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

<strong>St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Peotone</strong>

511 N. Conrad St. The Rev. Roger D. Kutzner, pastor. 708 258-6917.

• SAT: 3-3:45 p.m. Reconciliation. 4 p.m. Mass for Sunday obligation. • SUN: 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Mass. MON-FRI: 7:15 a.m. Mass; Chaplet of Divine Mercy following Mass. •THURS: 6-8 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration. 7:30-8 p.m. Reconciliation.

<strong>Second Baptist Church, Kankakee</strong>

717 N. Wildwood Ave. Pastor Tyler J. Prude. 815-939-2421.

• SUN: 9 a.m. school. 10:45 a.m. worship. • WED: Noon and 7 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>Trinity United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

936 S. Third Ave. Pastor Lee Lovett. 815-932-8151.

• SUN: 9 a.m. school. 10 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley</strong>

500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Julie Smith. 815-933-7932; www.bradleywesley.org.

• SUN: 9 a.m. worship with Sunday school to follow.

<strong>Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee</strong>

900 W. Jeffery St. Pastor Todd W. Peeler. 815-939-7291.

• SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 10:35 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. praise and worship. • WED: 7 p.m. Bible studies for all ages. • THURS: 11 a.m. senior adult Bible study and lunch.