Church briefs: Aug. 14, 2014

Outdoor worship service

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, will have an outdoor worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. inside the big tent. All are welcome to come join an old-fashioned outdoor worship service. Immediately following the service, food, desserts and ice cream will be served.

Come as you are to hear a mighty word of God. For more information, call 815-937-4231.

New pastor at Faith Reformed Church

Pastor Alan Salwei and his wife Katie will be relocating to Kankakee from Iowa and will lead his first worship service at Faith Reformed Church, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. 815-939-9821.

The church also will hold a community picnic on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. The community is invited for picnic and games for all ages.

New worship times at First Presbyterian

Beginning Sept. 1, worship service at First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne, 334 S. St. Louis Ave.m will be as follows: Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m.; morning worship at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study first and third Sunday evening at 6 p.m.; and Prayer Encounter on the second and fourth Thursdays at 7 p.m. For more information, call 815-427-8430.