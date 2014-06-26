Shaw Local

Parish Homecoming at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

By Daily Journal

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, L'Erable, will hold their annual Parish Homecoming July 13 on the church grounds, located 12 miles south of Kankakee on Route 45-52, and one mile east.

The celebration will start with 11 a.m. Mass. Chicken and pork chop dinners will be served from noon-6 p.m. Cost of dinners are 1/2 chicken or two pork chops, $10; 1/4 chicken or one pork chop, $8. Dinners include potato, slaw, roll, dessert and drink.

There will be a Bean Bag Tournament which starts at 2 p.m. The registration for the event starts at noon. The kids will be entertained with the kiddie tractor pull at 2 p.m. The coin toss will be back. There will be hot dogs and ice cream and, as always, the kiddie tractor ride which they can ride all day long for a buck. Other festivities throughout the day include raffles, bingo, beer, fast food, snacks, baked goods, crafts and produce. Polo shirts, t-shirts, 150th celebration mugs and note cards with pictures of the church also will be available.