The Kankakee Deanery CCW Spring Institute "Rejoicing With Our New Saints" will be held June 4 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m., and dinner at 6:15 p.m. Donation is $14. Make reservations by May 29 with money to Jane Granger, 672 Marquette Dr., Manteno, IL 60950 or to your CCW president. There will be an election of new deanery officers. It will be a rewarding evening that you don't want to miss.