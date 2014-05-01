Pastoral Appreciation services

The Pembroke Fellowship Church will be honoring their pastor, the Rev. Rodney Lake on Sunday, May 4, in their annual pastoral appreciation service. The 11 a.m. service guest speaker will be the Rev. Roosevelt Bradley Jr. from Life Church International in Gary, Ind., and the 4 p.m. service guest speaker will be the Rev. Howard Wills Sr. from Greater New Hope Church in Kankakee. Rev. Lake has been the pastor at Pembroke Fellowship Church for the past five years.