Shiloh hosting Women's Weekend

Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee, invites all ladies out to their Women's Weekend. The theme is "Tried, Tested, and Still Committed; Glory to God!" 1 Peter 1:6-7. The colors for the weekend are pink and white. At 7 p.m. Friday there will be Prayer and Praise with palmist Pam Woods at Shiloh; at 1 p.m. Saturday there will be a women's tea at the Knights of Columbus Hall (Please wear your fanciest hat); and on Sunday, Women's Day, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh, Prophetess Lawon Tidwell of Redeeming Word -Chicago will be the speaker; and at 4 p.m., Pastor Brenda Irving of Life Center of Deliverance will be the speaker.