Gospel Harmonettes celebrates 37 years

The Gospel Harmonettes will celebrate its 37th anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday at the House of Prayer, 1309 E. Court St., Kankakee. Special guests will be Southern Sons, of Memphis, Tenn.; and Men of Excellent, of Chicago. Also appearing will be: The Lewis Singers, House of Prayer Choir, Spirit of Truth Choir, Stars of Deliverance, all of Chicago; Sounds of Joy, Johnsonaires and Burtis Sisters, all of Kankakee; Hopkins Park Singers, Mama Bobo and The Angels, St. Anne Woods Choir and St. Paul Choir, all of Hopkins Park; and Ben and The Sounds of Salvation, of Indianapolis, Ind. A freewill offering will be taken, and dinners will be sold.