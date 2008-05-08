Presbyterian church reaches out to growing community of Hispanic faithful

On the same day thousands marched for immigration rights in Chicago and throughout the country, a Hispanic evangelical church, San Juan 3:16 Church of God, worshipped for the first time in its new home -- the First Presbyterian Church on Court Street in Kankakee.

Showing racial unity at a time when immigration reform seems to have divided the country on an us-vs.-them mentality, Guatemalen-born pastor Luis Aguilar led his congregation in song and prayer May 1 in a church whose historic roots are based upon the teachings of 16th century Swiss reformist John Calvin and whose followers through the years have been heavily of white European descent.

First Presbyterian pastor, the Rev. Deborah Slack-Harris, is more interested in bringing people together.

"We are a bridge-building, peace-making church," she said. "It fits the statement by letting them join."

<strong>Crowded quarters</strong>

Slack-Harris became aware of San Juan's cramped situation about two years ago when she and Aguilar conducted a joint service on Pentecost Sunday, about 40 days past Easter. It was during that time when Aguilar mentioned his little church was outgrowing its space.

"They had a need. We saw their church was crowded," Slack-Harris said. "We told them we have a bigger building and it helps them."

San Juan 3:16 was little more than a small storefront sanctuary on South Schuyler Avenue. Services were held in an older room but there were no pews for the worshippers -- just 50 metal folding chairs.

"Our congregation officially has 25 members," Aguilar said. "Sometimes, however, we can have up to 40 people in here, plus children."

Aguilar's church is not only crowded, it's diverse.

Though the congregation is of predominately Mexican, Puerto Rican and Guatemalan descent, whites and African-Americans also regularly attend services.

Ruth Rollins, the church's secretary and an original member of the church, liked the decision to move.

"We will have more room for a kitchen and a nursery. The new building is in much better condition."

Alexander Nunez, who translates the services from Spanish to English, agreed with Rollins.

"The move is an excellent opportunity for our church," Nunez said. "Right now, we are a fish bowl. We are ready to be a fish tank with the new church."

<strong>New beginnings</strong>

San Juan congregants spent much of the last week of April preparing and moving their belongings into their new space at the First Presbyterian church, where they will have classrooms for Sunday School.

Aguilar hopes with more breathing room, his church will be able to reach out more effectively to the area's Hispanic community.

"There are 10,000 Hispanic people in Kankakee," Aguilar said. "We hope our church becomes the main church Hispanics come to."

For Aguilar and his faithful parishioners, the invitation from First Presbyterian was a gift from God.

"We prayed for a new place and our prayers were answered," he said.

Sharing the building should come easy, Harris said.

"We will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. with worship at 10:15 a.m. We are out the building by 12:30 p.m.," Harris said. "Their service starts at 1 p.m. We won't plan anything in the afternoon to avoid a possible overlap."

As some of the churchgoers packed up the old church last week, the vibe in the room was full of warmth and anticipation.

"I am happy and excited," Nunez said. "I can't wait to get everything prepared. This is going to be awesome."

Despite everyone being eager about the move, for Rollins the move was bittersweet.

"I am very excited about moving into the new church, but I am going to miss this church," Rollins said. "This is like a home to us. We have been at this church for four years."