It's not uncommon for non-Christians to attend parochial schools

When Emma and Sean McCarthy came back from their first day at school at Unity Christian Academy in Momence, they were angry at their mom. They didn't know about this God guy, and he was such an important player at their new school. They felt like they should have known.

Cori Patterson moved to Grant Park this summer with her three children Sean, 5, Emma, 3, and Cameron, 6 months. Patterson hasn't been a regular churchgoer since she was 10, and while her children were baptized, the religion lesson never got more in-depth than an explanation of the nativity at Christmastime.

The kids went to a public school when they lived in Michigan, but Patterson wasn't impressed. They didn't seem to be learning as quickly as she had hoped, plus she liked the idea of their receiving a religious education.

Area parents have a number of Christian schools from which to choose, should they decide to forgo public schooling. In some cases, the families, like Patterson's, aren't even practicing Christians. They see benefits in the schools in addition to those of a religious persuasion.

Patterson's children have attended Unity Christian for only a month, but she has already been able to see a difference. Emma has always been a rambunctious child, and Unity is teaching her to be quiet and listen, Patterson said. Sean can write his name after a month at the school, and he knows his letters, plus both kids come back telling their mom about Adam and Eve and other biblical stories.

Aside from its religious affiliation, more personal teaching is easier at Unity Christian, which is small enough that all students can eat lunch in a room slightly larger than a traditional classroom.

"I think that it being small helps," Patterson said, "but I also think that it's due to their religion. They have a lot of faith in God. They're welcoming. They have no stereotypes against you. They're warm, inviting and open to assist," which is something Patterson never experienced in the Michigan public schools.

Patterson's family isn't the first unchurched family to attend Unity Christian, principal Mike VanSomeren said. Some non-Christian families do find Christ through the school, he said.

Why choose Christian?

The atmosphere of a Christian school is one that is designed to be welcoming, said Jeri Bollwitt, the marketing and development coordinator at Aquinas Catholic Academy in Kankakee.

"(It's) the overall atmosphere that a Christian school can lend to any child," she said. "Being a Christian means being friendly. It's accepting. We don't do, 'That's the Hindu. That's the Jewish child.'"

This year, Bollwitt can't think of any non-Christians at the school, but she remembers a Hindu student last year and a Jewish student a few years ago. She figures those of other faiths would be interested in attending a Christian school because of the quality and standard of education. Plus, the class sizes are smaller, and the interaction is more personal.

St. Paul's Lutheran School has students who don't identify with any religion, principal Robert Freymark said. In his 40 years in education, he has come across many such students, and non-Christian families might send their children to a Lutheran school for that particular worldview, Freymark said.

"They're looking for a different perspective than sometimes is offered in schools which are not parochial, ones that are too humanistic, and they don't feel comfortable with that for their children," said Freymark, who has been St. Paul's principal since April.

These families are looking for more than scholarly education -- they also want character education, he said. Oftentimes, these nonpracticing families have parents who were raised in the Christian faith. Because they grew up with Christian values, they want the same for their children -- like Patterson, who was baptized, had her first communion and was confirmed in the Catholic Church.

In his 40-plus years at Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee, Jim Laurenti said the Catholic school has graduated Muslims, Hindus, Jews and Buddhists.

The school is open to students of any religion, said Laurenti, who has been the principal for eight years, but they are still expected to know the same religious bits of education as the Christian students.