Local pastors talk on the 100 million who don't attend services

Richard Podbielski stopped going to church when he was 16 years old. His parents had always made sure he went when he was younger, but he didn't see people living out the life taught in church. When he turned old enough to drive a car, his parents let Podbielski, now of Manhattan, choose for himself if he would attend services.

He opted out.

While the number of unchurched people in the United States -- defined as those who haven't attended a religious service in the past six months -- nears 100 million, the percentage of unchurched Americans is statistically the same as it was in 1994: 33 percent and 36 percent, respectively, according to the Barna Group.

The bulk of the blame, says one pastor, falls on the shoulders of the church.

<strong>Why not attend</strong>

Churches are responsible for bringing people to Christ, said Tyson Graber, pastor at Herscher Christian Church. Today, too many churches are coasting, simply going through the motions. Churches aren't doing things to actively seek new membership, which can be difficult. Graber sites a Barna statistic that indicates it is much more difficult to get an adult to attend church when he or she never has than it is a child or teenager, which explains why of the 100 million unchurched, 73 million of those are adults.

Zach Grell, pastor at Peotone's Christ Community Church, isn't surprised by the high number of unchurched adults, and he wonders how many of them had ever experienced true church community.

"Probably a lot of them have some sort of connection or experience that now they're looking back on and saying, 'Yuck, I don't want to have anything to do with that. I'm going to take those experiences I had, and that's going to be my excuse for not going,'" Grell said.

Getting new members is possible, though, and Herscher Christian Church is proof. In the past five years, Graber said, his church's attendance has risen from a Sunday average of 50 to an average of 175. Since January, attendance has increased from 107 -- a 64-percent increase in five months.

The first step toward getting to the unchurched, Graber said, is to realize that everyone -- even those who are "lost" -- is valuable to God. People who don't attend church don't believe that God values them, he said, and the church needs to prove them wrong.

Grell agrees that some of the blame needs to be put on churches, but he won't place it all there: a good portion is just a change in society. People today are less likely to commit to anything, from marriages to jobs to churches.

"I see a need for spirituality in a general sense, but they're not seeing a need to be connected to a community of faith," he said. "I say community in part because I think there's a feeling that people say they can do this spirituality thing on their own versus connecting with people."

<strong>Reaching the unchurched</strong>

For Podbielski, an unchurched man for not quite half his life, he changed his mind. He has attended Grell's church, Christ Community Church, for about two years now.

It started, of all places with cigarettes. Podbielski used to smoke, and the habit brought on asthma. He was in the midst of trying -- and failing -- to quit, and one night in particular was a helpless one for Podbielski. He started to panic, having difficulty breathing.

"I honestly felt like I was going to die, and I cried out to Jesus, 'Save me,'" he remembers, "and when I did that, I could breath instantly. I felt completely at peace."

That's not to say he immediately turned back to the church. It took Podbielski nearly a decade to figure things out from there.

"I was searching for God for a long time," he said. "You go so many places looking for truth, and you can't find it because you hit a brick wall."

During that search, Podbielski started working as a painter for a Christian. This exposed him to other Christians, those who actually lived the life they spoke of in church.

Through these connections, he met the youth pastor at Christ Community Church. He helped the church with dinners and clothing donation, but it took a while to get him in the church door. When he did finally go, the experience was completely different from what he remembered as a teen, he said.

"It wasn't a church," Podbielski said, "where you would go and dress up and impress everyone and play church on Sundays, and Monday to Saturday, you live out the rest of your life however you want."

"What I found there was a really loving family of Christian brothers and sisters."

<strong>By the numbers</strong>

Percentage of unchurched:

<strong>BY NATIONALITY</strong>

<strong>63%</strong>

Asians

<strong>34%</strong>

Hispanics

<strong>32%</strong>

whites

<strong>25%</strong>

blacks

<strong>BY FAITH</strong>

<strong>61%</strong>

follow a faith other than Christianity

<strong>32%</strong>

Christians who identify as born again

<strong>35%</strong>

Catholics

<strong>26%</strong>

Protestants who attend a mainline church

<strong>24%</strong>

Unchurched Christian adults

<strong>20%</strong>

Unchurched Protestants

<strong>16%</strong>

Unchurched Protestants who attend a nonmainline church

<strong>5%</strong>

Unchurched Protestants who attend

a church with 500 or more adults on an average weekend

<strong>Source: The Barna Group</strong>