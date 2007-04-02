Command 6 side cb

By the numbers

16 -- Number of countries that had abolished the death penalty in 1977.

89 -- Number of countries that have abolished the death penalty today.

69 -- Number of countries and territories that use the death penalty, though not all of these execute prisoners each year.

94 -- Percent of all known executions in 2005 that occurred in China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

~ Amnesty International

A semantic difference

In the King James Bible translation, the version says "Thou shalt not kill." Other versions say instead, "Thou shalt not murder." Randy, whose 5-year-old sister was murdered in 1981, finds the semantic difference to be a biggie. "To murder" is something that is planned, he said. "To kill" isn't on purpose or done in the heat of the moment.

"Killings are usually more accidental," he said, like car accidents. "Murders are premeditated."

Webster's agrees with him:

Murder: The unlawful and malicious or premeditated killing of one human being by another

Kill: To cause the death of; make die