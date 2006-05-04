Herscher Christian expanding

New addition to be dedicated Sunday

By Sherry Merry

Sunday will be a high note at Herscher Christian Church.

The day has been set aside for a special celebration. The church, located at 30 Tobey Drive in Herscher, will hold a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. for its new $600,000 addition, with Dr. Keith Ray, president of Lincoln Christian College and Seminary, as guest speaker.

This will be followed by an 11:30 a.m. potluck lunch and an open house from noon-2 p.m. featuring door prizes, games and snacks.

According to the pastor, the Rev. Tyson Graber, the 8,000-square-foot addition came about because of the need for more space.

The addition, which was started in the spring of 2005, includes a multi-purpose sanctuary and gymnasium to provide for a growing congregation and youth program.

"Four years ago we had 40 members. Today we have an average attendance of 130 members," said the Rev. Tyson Graber, pastor. "Easter Sunday was a hallmark. We had more than 200 people. Our old sanctuary would never had held that many."

The youth program was another driving force in the expansion.

Each Wednesday from 80 to 120 youngsters were gathering in the sanctuary. Even when the pews were removed to make it multi-purpose, space was tight.

Graber said the congregation plans to open the gymnasium to the community occasionally for family athletic times.

He also noted that the church has more improvements in mind.

During Phase II the original facility will be converted into flexible classrooms and a fellowship area.

The church was established in 1979 through the guidance of the Chicago District Evangelistic Association. The original members met in homes until 1980 when they began meeting at the Community Center, now the Village Hall.

In 1986 land was purchased to build the current building on Tobey Drive, and construction began in 1987. The building was finished June 26, 1988.