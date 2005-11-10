City's cathedrals have long history

By Sherry Merry

Cathedrals have been an integral part of the English city of Coventry for almost a thousand years.

Its earliest cathedral, dedicated to St. Mary, was founded as a Benedictine community by Leofric, Earl of Mercia, and his wife, Godiva, in 1043 on the site of a former nunnery.

St. Mary's fortunes changed in 1539, when King Henry VIII took control of the English clergy away from the pope. He named himself head of the Church of England -- which ultimately became protestant -- and decreed the dissolution of the monasteries. The result was the closing and destruction of many of the great churches of England.

The authority of the See (diocese) of Coventry and Lichfield was transferred entirely to Lichfield, and St. Mary's Cathedral fell into decay.

Only in 1918 was the modern diocese of Coventry created. At that time St. Michael's, a parish church since 1145, was designated Coventry's second cathedral. Just 22 years later St. Michael's was destroyed. Its ruins remain today as a reminder of the tragedy of war, but standing at a right angle to them is a new cathedral built as a symbol of hope for the world's future.

The walls of the new cathedral are faced with the same rose-red local sandstone. Rising like unadorned cliffs, they are given a feeling of energy and movement by the saw-tooth profile of the nave wall.

Coventry Cathedral is dedicated to a ministry of international reconciliation but it also is an active church. The cathedral is open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and follows the Benedictine tradition of celebrating morning, midday and evening prayers. The Eucharist is celebrated Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Each Friday at noon, a Litany of Reconciliation is held in the ruins of St. Michael's Cathedral.

Worshippers are always welcome, but a $6 donation from visitors who tour the cathedral is requested to help with the cost of continuing the cathedral's ministry.

