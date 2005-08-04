Local teens' ministry includes sharing time, talent

Habitat for Humanity mission trip an eye-opener for youths

By Eboni Neely

eneely@daily-journal.com

Many Christians share more than just their ministry of Christ; they also share their time and talents to help with humanitarian projects.

The Rev. Beverly Zell, pastor of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Grant Park, and several of her young parishioners are among this selfless group.

In June, she and three teens, Anna Eckhoff, Jeff Mussman and Nick Anderson, participated with hundreds of other volunteers in a weeklong mission trip to Benton Harbor, Mich., to help prepare for the 2005 Jimmy Carter Work Project Habitat for Humanity.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalyn, annually select a community to aid. This year the Carters and more than 2,000 volunteers gathered in Benton Harbor to build 20 houses in a total of five days.

Volunteers gather beforehand to lay the groundwork for the building project. The group from Grant Park built forms for concrete, painted, did caulking, shoveling and helped with clean-ups.

"It was a great experience for our youth. I was really proud of how hard they all worked. I never heard a word of complaint. We went there to work on the lives of people and discovered it also made a difference in our lives", said Zell.

Zell's church mission trip was coordinated through the Illinois Conference of the United Church of Christ which sponsors an annual camp that works on Habitat for Humanity projects. This year, campers were assigned to Carter's Benton Harbor project.

"The cost was $238 per person for food and lodging. Our church offered scholarship money for students that wanted to attend the mission trip," she said.

Zell said the project was eye-opening. "We met people who were so inspiring from all over the world. Some even took a theee-month, unpaid leave from their jobs to participate in the Jimmy Carter Habitat Build. One man said to me, 'If I work on houses, then God works on me.' " said Zell.

International organization

Habitat for Humanity is part of an international organization that has helped families throughout the world for more than 25 years. Through tax-deductible donations of money and materials, and the work of volunteers, it builds and rehabs houses with the help of homeowners. Houses are sold at no profit with no-interest mortgage payments that include taxes and insurance. Payments are made over a period of 15-20 years and deposited into a revolving Fund for Humanity, which supports the construction of more houses.

Criteria for participation include a need for adequate housing, the ability to pay for a Habitat home, completion of a homebuyer orientation and contribution of 300 hours of labor toward an owner's house and other Habitat houses.

Locally, there is a Grundy Three Rivers Habitat for Humanity. A new Habitat group also is forming in Kankakee.

The Rev. Frank Warthan of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and Kankakee Mayor Don Green have been appointed to the steering committee.