Family avoids gravesite and shuns all the relatives

Q: This past summer, my beloved father-in-law passed away. We've all taken his death very hard. Some members of the family have been back to the cemetery and some have not. While my husband and I have visited the grave, my mother-in-law is insisting that everyone go.

I've explained to her that some members of the family are not ready to go to the cemetery but will do so when they're emotionally prepared. She does not accept this.

Not a day goes by that I don't think of my father-in-law. I've tried to tell my mother-in-law that I feel closest to him and feel comforted when I'm in church. She feels this does not count because I'm not visiting him at his final resting place -- and that he knows I'm not paying my respects at the cemetery. Is it a sign of disrespect not to visit the cemetery on a regular basis? -- T.S., Woodmere, N.Y.

A: We should treat people with reverence and love while they're living, and pray for them when they die. Your father-in-law played an important role in the development of his family. Your mother-in-law is correct when she says that his gravesite is a special place, which marks the length of his life and the name that he bore. This place is sacred to her; it represents all the memories and love she cherishes in a spot where she can go and pay her respects. Your father-in-law no longer lives in this world but he lives in the next. For you, his spirit is alive and you can talk to that spirit or acknowledge that spirit in a church, in a park, at home, in a joke, or through reminders of his presence.

Since both positions are legitimate, I'd suggest you assure your mother-in-law that you will join her at the cemetery on important days for prayer and out of love for your father-in-law and his family. Explain to her how you loved her husband and that you are able to feel his presence wherever you go.

You might want to share with her a time or two when you felt your father-in-law's presence in a place that's familiar to both of you. From this, she'll be able to see that your love for him has not diminished, he is not forgotten, and that she herself will not be forgotten when she dies.

Q: I receive many religious mailings, some of which I respond to and many that I throw away. The problem is, I feel guilty about the enclosed religious articles that I did not request and do not want. I have a boxful! Is it a sin to throw these away? - T.M., Wading River, N.Y.

A: You are not a bank. You can't say, "yes" to everyone. You have to balance your budget. You have to choose certain causes that mean a great deal to you. When solicitations come in the mail, the sender frequently hopes they'll reach those people with an interest in their ministry or mission. They know many people won't send money but they use a mass mailing to reach as many potential donors as possible. Just as these groups feel comfortable adding your name to their mailing lists, so should you feel comfortable dropping their literature in the circular file.

Sandy Chapin, the widow of folk singer Harry Chapin, once said: "Harry and I decided three things when it came to charity. First, we would investigate charities to find ones that we really believed in. Then, we would reduce the list to two or three.

"Secondly, we decided that we would make a long-range commitment to these two or three charities. We found that it takes time for donations to take effect. And, thirdly, we found that if we stayed with the charity for a long period of time, others would see not only our dedication but the reason why we decided to stick with these charities." So give the way your heart leads you to give, not because somebody sends you a tchotchke in the mail.