Students get answers about creation

By Gordon Wickersham,

Following the chapel address by Frank Turek at Olivet Nazarene University, several dozen students stayed for a question and answer session with the author, who spoke on the authenticity of Christ.

Here's what they asked.

Q: How old is the universe?

A: I don't know, and it doesn't matter. It matters not when, but that it was created.

Q: Is there a Creator?

A: If you discard the Genesis account of God's creation, and the fall of Adam and Eve into sin, then there is no need for the ransom paid by Jesus Christ on the cross in his death and resurrection.

We need an intelligent being to explain what is going on.

Suppose you come to the breakfast table and find AlphaBits cereal spilled out so they spell the words, "Take out the garbage. Mom" Wouldn't you assume that an intelligent being spelled that out? Or, if you saw some white clouds in the sky spelling out "Drink Coke," wouldn't you assume that a sky-writing pilot had been up there?

There must be an Intelligent Being and intelligent intervention. If you look at the Grand Canyon and its carved rock formations from the effects of wind and water, you know what the cause is. But go to Mount Rushmore and see the faces of four Presidents. Could wind and water put those faces up there, or do you need an intelligent intervention?

What is science, after all. Is it the study of Natural Law, or is it the Search for Causes? If you find an arrowhead in the woods, you know that Natural Law does not create an arrowhead. So we come back to the question, "What caused the Universe and Life?"

Q: Does God use evolution in creation?

A: He could, but there's no evidence that he did. Take micro-evolution vs. macro-evolution. Dogs never become cats or elephants or people. They may change into other forms of dogs, but not another species of animal. You can't modify a cell gradually and expect it to survive. A creature in the water cannot slowly become a bird. At the half-way point of change from fins to feathers you would have a creature that can't live in the water environment, nor can it fly. It cannot survive.

Q: Are there creative adaptations in nature?

A: In looking at fossil history we note the sudden appearance of forms of life, and the sudden disappearance of those forms. We call it "stasis" -- that means life forms remain essentially the same. Fossil records do not support gradualism. There must be huge leaps.

Q: Explain the vast dissimilarities in nature.

A: Consider the similarities some point out between the structure of chimpanzees or monkeys and human beings. They are said to have similar DNA. But scientists also say that the DNA of a mouse is more similar to the DNA of a human. Perhaps they have a Common Creator! These kinds of creatures are different, but not related. All live in the same environment and they come from a Common Creator. Notice also, that in the Genesis story, God created man last, after all the earth and creatures.

Q: Is there a timeline in the universe?

A: We have today, and we expect there will be a tomorrow. But in infinity, can you be at one end of infinity? No. Nature itself came into existence, it is not infinite.

Q: Say more about the nature of science.

A: Science is the search for causes. There are four natural forces at work: 1 - electromagnetic; 2 - gravity; 3 - strong and weak nuclear energy; 4 - radiation. I know that there is no way life can evolve from these four forces. Life cannot come from non-life. Our beliefs are based on probability, not chance. I would believe in Creation if I wasn't a Christian, because of the radiation afterglow and the seeds that are everywhere in the universe.