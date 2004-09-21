Windows reminders of Bible heritage

By Nancy Ruda,

Journal correspondent

The 15 stained glass windows that grace the First Presbyterian Church are its most cherished treasures.

They enhance the spirituality of all who see them by their beauty and their illustrations of the life and teachings of Christ.

A passage from the church's 125th anniversary program described them as "constant and powerful reminders of our Bible heritage," noting that they are for "enjoyment, appreciation, and thanksgiving."

"The stained glass windows add to the beauty of the sanctuary, and we use them as visual aids to worship," says John Hedlin, a member of First Presbyterian Church since he was 16. "The windows are grand in size and in attention to even the smallest of details ?like a blooming flower outside of Christ's tomb or the brilliant red of the burning bush."

One of the most eye-catching is The Last Supper. This window contains more than 5,000 pieces of imported antique art glass and is the lifetime masterpiece of artist, Henry S. Barth. It is a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting.

The symbol of the Trinity, three circles entwined in an equilateral triangle, is at the top of the window and is superimposed with the Hebrew word, Yahweh. It shows the Father in the Trinity, The Hand of God, on the left; the symbol of the son, The Lamb of God, in the center; and the symbol of the Holy Spirit, "Descending Dove," in the third panel.

The composition of Jesus and the disciples seated on one side of a long table follows da Vinci's work precisely.

Jesus and Children is one of four windows created by F. Mayer of Munich, Germany. It shows a mother holding her baby, surrounded by three innocent and adoring children. The use of children in art symbolizes the future.

The message of this window is from Matthew 18 and Mark 10: "Let the children come to me; do not try to stop them; for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. I tell you, whoever does not accept the kingdom of God like a child will never enter it."

"And, He put His arms around them, laid His hands upon them, and blessed them."

The Good Shepherd also represents a particular Biblical message. It is from Zechariah 13: "I will strike the shepherd, and the sheep of the flock shall be dispersed."

The artist of this masterpiece is unknown.

Beneath the Star of David in the window is a bunch of lilies of the valley, one of the first flowers to announce spring. Eventually, lilies of the valley became the symbol of the Advent of Christ.

To the right of the lilies is a clump of violets. These flowers grow in deep mosses and in the shadows of other plants. As such, they refer to the humility of the Son of God.

In the center of the window, Jesus is surrounded by a flock of sheep. Three birch trees, symbolizing resurrection, are to His left. A waterfall at the roots of the tree is regarded as the preserver of life.

The Good Shepherd was dedicated in 1931 in memory of John Mateer, a long-time elder of the church.

Other windows include: Jesus and His Mother, The Prodigal Son, The Sower, Holy Ground, Visit of the Kings, Boy in the Temple, The Baptism, Gethsemane, The Crucifixion, The Resurrection, The Ascension, Pentecost.