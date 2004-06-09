Young at heart

By Carly Mullady

Though it cannot provide a "fountain of youth" a local church group is keeping community senior citizens active.

Seniors in Action, a ministry that originated at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, brings community senior citizens together to address relative issues and provide recreation.

Maxine Thomas, president of Seniors in Action, said she approached the church's pastor, Alan Roundtree, Sr., about creating a ministry for seniors more than two years ago.

"We had programs for mothers, children, teens -- everyone but seniors," Thomas said.

She helped organize the ministry, which began with eight members who met regularly at Old Country Buffet.

Thomas said the originators wanted to open Seniors in Action to others and began spreading the word.

Rose Perkins, publicity chair for Seniors in Action, joined the ministry shortly after its beginning. Though a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, she said word of the group spread to her and she became involved.

"What is unique about Seniors in Action is that it is not just a ministry at Shiloh Gospel, it's a community senior group," Thomas said.

Any seniors ages 55 and above throughout the county are welcome to join the ministry.

"Right now we represent different churches in Pembroke, St. Anne, Momence, Kankakee and throughout the county," Perkins said.

The Seniors in Action group meets the third Monday of each month. In addition to dining together, members listen to guest speakers who typically attend these meetings, sharing information on issues important to seniors.

Thomas said guests have addressed housing, legal matters and various other issues relevant to being senior citizens in the area. Mike O'Connor, managing attorney for Prairie State Legal Services, has been helping seniors develop their living wills free of charge.

Thomas said since the ministry began it has only lost one member. When a member dies, his or her family receives either a floral arrangement or financial assistance from Seniors in Action.

Cards and condolences also are offered to seniors who lose loved ones or go through difficult times.

Seniors in Action members also give back to to the community.

Perkins said every year members of the group donate clothing, gloves and hats to local schools for needy children.

"You'd be surprised how many kids show up to school in the winter with no socks or gloves on," Thomas said.

Throughout the year, the ministry gives seniors a chance to get away from home for day trips.

Perkins said a bus tour of Chicago was held as recently as June 28.

Also in the works is a trip to an Amish flea market in Indiana.

Seniors in Action will attend the Senior Lifestyle Expo this September in Oak Brook, Thomas said.

In the past, the group has traveled to Rockome Gardens in Arcola and Navy Pier in Chicago, where they rode on the dinner boats Odyssey and the Ugly Duckling.

These outings are great opportunities for Perkins, who has been partially paralyzed for more than 10 years.

"I am really excited because otherwise I don't get out of the house," she said. "It gives me something to look forward to so I don't sit here in these same four walls."

Participants pay the costs of these outings, but membership dues cover other involvements.

Seniors in Action has grown to nearly 50 members, with an annual picnic which promotes membership by asking members to bring at least one guest to the event, Perkins said.

"We welcome everybody," she said. "It's open to anyone in the county that is at least 55 years old."