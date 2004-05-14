Fascinating facts

The sanctuary of Asbury United Methodist Church can hold two three-story houses.

The new pews were made by the New Holland Church Furniture company of New Holland, Pa., the only firm in the country that still makes rounded pews. The pews were assembled at the church. Each one consists of 14 pieces.

To stabilize the plaster and keep it from cracking, a mix of paint, plaster and glue was applied, covered by fiberglass mesh and followed by another layer of mix. Three coats of paint were then applied.

While working on the chancel floor, workmen uncovered a mystery -- a huge 12-inch square beam lying crosswise of the rest of the wood floor. Detective work revealed that it was the main support for the ceiling of the large kitchen below. "We decided we'd better work around it," said Michael Birr, maintenance coordinator, with a wry grin.