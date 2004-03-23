On the edge

Tower of London

The Tower of London's roster of inmates through the centuries is a who's who of tragedy and infamy that includes Anne Boleyn, Lady Jane Grey, Walter Raleigh, Guy Fawkes and Rudolf Hess.

While tours of the tower have long been a popular attraction with visitors, a new exhibit there opening April 28 will focus on individual stories of some of the prisoners, from the very first inmate in 1100 to 20th-century German prisoners of war. Some of the prisoners' possessions -- like Lady Jane and Anne Boleyn's personal prayer books -- along with manuscripts, art and other artifacts will be on display.

The exhibit will be open through Sept. 5. For more information, visit www.hrp.org.uk. The tower is open daily.

Quote of the

Week

"As an openly gay man, I'm not way out there. I'm not something odd and unusual. I think I'm probably pretty dangerous because I'm pretty mainstream. I've got a mainstream family. I believe in the church. I believe in God, and I'm only dangerous because I'm not weird."

Episcopal Bishop V. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire