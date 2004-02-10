Can't see God at work? Maybe you aren't looking

By Rabbi Marc Gellman & Mons. Thomas Hartman

Tribune Media Services

Q: I feel confused and I'm wondering if there really is a God. What if this whole religion thing is just a myth? What if there's no proof of anything? When the terrorists kill in the name of God, it's crazy. I'm being told to believe this or that, and all I see is hypocrisy and control in organized religion.

My roommate feels we should look to nature rather than religion to find beauty and truth, but we're making such disastrous ecological blunders worldwide. Last week, we were planning how to leave New York City if a dirty bomb hit. There's a tension you can feel that's become a part of our daily lives. -- J., New York University

A: We've discussed your letter many times over the past few days and we have a difference of opinion that we will share with you. Tom believes you've raised important existential and theological issues we ought to address. Marc believes that after freezing your toukas off for the past several months in the deep freeze that is New York, all you need is a warm spring day and somebody to kiss you and tell you that you make the world shine for her and suddenly you'll forget every single question you just asked us.

So, on the chance that Tom is right, let us say this: Establishing that nature proves God's existence is not really so difficult (read Psalm 19). Even so great a scientist as Albert Einstein, when asked if he could logically prove the existence of God, was said to have pointed to the heavens and remarked, "Could so great a symphony as this have no conductor?"

As to those who kill in God's name, we ask you to humbly remember that killing in God's name is not the same as killing at God's command. The terrorists you refer to are perverted murderers who've invented, through their hatred, a divine command that's at odds with the entire meaning of Islam.

To see God's work and God's presence in the miracles all around you requires only that you be able to look up, and if Marc is right, it may only require the arrival of a day when you can at last return from a long walk outside and still be able to feel your fingers.

* * *

Q: My sister just got engaged and plans to be married this summer. We're a year apart and have had a very close relationship through the years. I'm very hurt because she's chosen a woman she works with as her maid of honor. She sees her every day and they've become close friends, but from as far back as I can remember, we both agreed to be each other's maids of honor at our weddings.

We used to put towels and curtains on our heads and played out our roles when we were children. Should I speak to my sister and tell her just how much her decision has hurt me? -- C., Lindenhurst, N.Y.

A: NO!!! Although we're usually all for open and honest communications, we strongly advise you to swallow your hurts, lick your wounds quietly and be the picture of a loving and supportive sister to your sister as her wedding approaches.

There's absolutely no chance of a positive outcome if you bring this up with your sister. She can't rescind the offer to her friend without hurting her feeling, and even if she was willing to do that because of your pouting, how would you really feel knowing she only asked you after you badgered her into it?

This is your sister's most special day and if you ruin it for her by making her feel badly, you should just lock yourself in your room and put a curtain on your head.

Anyway, when you get married, you can pay her back (if vengeance is your thing) by asking your hairdresser or the lady who does your nails to be your maid of honor and then we'll see how the she likes that (oh, and also seat your sister right next to the band at dinner)!

Seriously, what we really propose is that you try to follow the advice we try follow every day of our lives: Consider every insult directed against you to be a minor insult, and every insult you direct against others to be a major insult.

Send questions to: godsquad@telecaretv.org