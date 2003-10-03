The Lutheran parishioners listened intently as their senior pastor, the Rev. H. Christopher Sheets, and associate pastor, Rev. Karl Koeppen, answered their many questions.

History, especially church history, can appear dry when it appears on the page. Sometimes it takes seeing or hearing the number of people (100,000) who died during the Reformation to realize the magnitude of change brought forth by Luther's 95 Theses nailed to the church door.

It might be hard for modern day Christians to imagine but at that time there was only one religion -- Catholicism. And it would only be university professors and hierarchy of the church who actually read the Bible.

It was considered too complex for the parish priests to understand, let alone lay people. Luther, a university professor as well as a priest, changed all of that. His original goal was only to reform the church and Koeppen and Sheets believe that Luther would never have wanted to have a church named after him.

Change came upon the young priest as he read the Bible and ". . . finally found a gracious God," said Sheets.

That revelation would lead Luther to question the validity of indulgences and purgatory. And it would lead him to write a Bible in the German language over the course of 12 years which was printed on the Gutenberg printing press.

For Bill Balgeman of Kankakee the movie offered ". . . an appreciation for what [Luther] went through. He risked his life to bring the Word to the common man."

According to Dennis Klauss of Thrivant, a not-for-profit company that offers financial services to Lutherans, Martin Luther has continued to be "in the lists of top 10 or top five most influential people" for centuries.

"Luther" was co-produced by Thrivant and the German company Neue Film Produktion Teleart (NFPT). Production actually started back in 1997 when they obtained a script and found locations along with the cast and crew. Perhaps it was fate that led Joseph Fiennes to the role of Luther.

In a phone conversation, Klauss explained that Fiennes had been studying for the John Osborne stage play "Luther." When his movie schedule interfered with the play, he was forced to back out, ultimately leaving him free to do the film about Luther.

Klauss said that Fiennes took the role because he found the screenplay interesting and challenging for him as an actor. Plus he realized that the production company was dedicated to putting together a sound cast and making a high quality film.

The success of casting can be seen in the performances of actors Alfred Molina and Oscar winning Peter Ustinov. Both have appeared in a variety of movies over the years, demonstrating their great talents. Their roles become most interesting. Ustinov as Fredrick the Wise has a wonderful scene in which he explains to his assistant how to say "no" to those above him. Molina plays a priest adept at selling indulgences (a way of cutting down the time spent in purgatory) until Luther's teachings take hold.

Rachel Reynolds, manager of the Paramount, said that Thrivant contacted the theater about running the one remaining print of the movie earmarked for Illinois. Classic Cinemas' owners, Willis and Shirley Johnson, Lutherans themselves, were happy to oblige.

"Luther" achieves a goal for Thrivant, Klauss said. It feels it has made a movie that is a ". . . celebration of its constituents' heritage with Martin Luther."

"Luther affected politics, culture, economics, and education. This movie recognizes his motivations for doing what he did," Klauss said.