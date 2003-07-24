The Church Scroll will be printed Aug. 7 in Accent on Faith. Churches which haven't updated their information in the past two months, need to submit new information by noon Tuesday to be included in the scroll. Each listing will include the church's basic services. Special events can be submitted for the Church Briefs' column.

Fish fry

The men of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, corner of Illinois 102 and Career Center Rd. in Bourbonnais, will serve a fish fry 4-8 p.m. Aug. 8 . A dinner is $6; and a fish sandwich only $3.

Afternoon of Wedding Music

Maternity BVM Parish Music Ministry will present an Afternoon of Wedding Music for couples preparing to be married this year and their parents or friends from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the church, 308 E. Marsile Ave. in Bourbonnais. Couples will be given a form to help them choose music, and will have the opportunity to make a followup appointment with Chris Lord, parish director of music ministries. Please RSVP by calling 933-8285, ext. 33.

Gospel Fest, revival

Gospel Fest 2003 will be held at noon Saturday; and at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Community Church of Holiness, 481 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

A big lineup of special guests will perform. they will include Gospel sounds, Burtis Sisters and Community Gospel Singers, all of Kankakee; Starlight Gospel Singers of Lexington, Miss.; Sensational Harmoneers, Heavenly Band, Spirit of Truth and Gospel Trio, all of Chicago; and Fellowship Gospel singers of Joliet. Home cooked soul food dinners and barbeque also will be served.

The church also hold a revival at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday. Speaker will be D. Smith from St. Louis. For more information call 935-2924.

Teen talk show

Tabernacle of Praise, 914 N. Entrance Ave. in Kankakee, will host a teen talk show entitled "To Tell The Truth" consisting of topics facing today's youth. It will be at 6 p.m. Friday. All youth are encouraged to attend; parents are welcome to participate. For more information call 935-8615.

Annual conference attendees

Rev. Louis A. Barnes and his wife Juanita of the St. Anne Woods Chapel Community Church attended the 53rd International Council of Community Church's annual conference July 13-19 at the Sheraton Cleveland Centre in Ohio. The theme of the conference was "Hospitality in the House of God."

Mrs. Barnes, chair of the ICCC's annual bazaar, reported funds were raised to support the organizations many social ministries. Those attending chose from seven daily workshops and could visit one of America's largest mosques, the Islamic Center of Cleveland.

Rummage sale

Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Illinois 102 in Bourbonnais, will be holding its fall rummage sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 13-15; and from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 16. Good clothing, household items, trinkets and treasures. New items added daily.

VBS in Bonfield

Round 'em up for Rancho Roundup, Aug. 4-10 at Zion Lutheran Church, Illinois 17 West in Bonfield. Children age 3 through sixth grade may attend the Vacation Bible School program from 6-8:30 p.m.

There will be Bible stories with creative learning activities, music, crafts and snacks. To register call Eugene Reardanz at 932-9249 or e-mail at G38ene@aol.com.

Trinity has the blues

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1501 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will present "Blues on the Green," an evening featuring several blues musicians. The event will be 7-9 p.m. Aug. 16. Ticket donation will be $18.

The event is one of the church's initiatives to bring the Gospel to the community through outreach programs.

Golf outing at Unity school

Unity Christian School, 920 W. Second in Momence, will be hosting its 16th Annual Golf Outing and Dinner from noon-6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the South Shore Golf Course in Momence. Registration and lunch will begin at noon. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for all golfers, and a dinner for everyone at 6 p.m. Golfing will be in the scramble format. Call 422-0100 for your reservations. All proceeds will benefit the school.

Exhibitors needed

Participants are being sought for the United Methodist Church of New Lenox's 25th annual Old Campground Antiques, Collectibles and Flea Market. The outdoor sale is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20 in the wooded campgrounds located in the center of New Lenox just off Route 30.

Those participating will occupy a 15 ft. x 20 ft. space and must furnish their own tables for display. There are no electrical outlets;food and used clothing may not be sold. A $30 fee will be charged for each space.

To register, call the church office weekday mornings at 773-9984. Raindate will be from noon-5 p.m. Sept. 21.

Scholarship awards

The Scholarship Committee of the Zion Gate MB Church has named Crystal Butler Ulanda Fulford and Kimberly Walls as recipients of $1,000 scholarships.

Pastor receives award

Brian J. Kenney, chapter manager for the Grundy County Chapter American Red Cross and associate pastor of First Baptist Church in Coal City, has been awarded the nationally-recognized credential of Certified in Volunteer Administration by the Association for Volunteer Administration (AVA).

Evening of prayer

Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church, 600 W. Broadway in Bradley, will host an evening of praise music, prayer and witness at 6 p.m. Aug. 2-16.