Community calendar of events: Nov. 18-27

<strong>Nov. 18</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators meeting</strong>

At noon in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, the Kultivators will meet and install new officers for 2022. The day’s program will be presented by Colleen Nelson: “Christmas Fresh Greens Decorating Inside and Outside Your Home.” Anyone interested is invited to join the meeting.

<strong>» 815-932-9452</strong>

<strong>Nov. 19-21</strong>

<strong>KVTA’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, join KVTA at the Lincoln Cultural Center — 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee — for a production of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

<strong>» <a href="http://kvta.org/batjr" target="_blank">kvta.org/batjr</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 20</strong>

<strong>KVSO concert</strong>

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Drive, Bourbonnais. This is the second show of the season and features music from Mexico.

<strong>» 815-214-9555 or <a href="mailto:office@kvso.org" target="_blank">office@kvso.org</a></strong>

<strong>Harbor House Donation Drive</strong>

From 8 a.m. to noon, donations can be dropped off at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee. The organization is in need of toilet paper, paper towels, multicultural hair products, new pillows, new twin-XL bed sets, baby powder, and diapers in sizes 5, 6 and 7. There also is an Amazon Wishlist where items can be sent directly to Harbor House. View the list at <a href="http://a.co/89PQC4h" target="_blank">a.co/89PQC4h</a>.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a></strong>

<strong>Peotone Tree Lighting</strong>

Starting at 3 p.m. on North and Second streets in Peotone, the village will be lighting the Christmas tree. There will be bonfire pits, s’mores, hot chocolate and a performance by the Peotone High School choir. At 5:30 p.m., the mayor will present the tree lighting.

<strong>» 708-258-3279</strong>

<strong>Jackyl at Watseka Theatre</strong>

Multi-platinum selling band Jackyl will return to The Watseka Theatre at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. opening act followed by the main performance. Tickets are $50 per person (plus a $5 handling fee). For an additional $15, concert-goers can have dinner in conjunction with the show.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="http://watsekatheatre.com/112021jackylconcert.html" target="_blank">watsekatheatre.com/112021jackylconcert.html</a>; 815-993-6585</strong>

<strong>Nov. 21</strong>

<strong>Holiday Sip & Shop</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — there will be a holiday sip and shop featuring small businesses. There will be holiday drinks and snacks.

<strong>» 815-426-9867</strong>

<strong>Nov. 24</strong>

<strong>Senior Bingo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon at the KVPD Rec Center, join a morning of bingo fun. They will be playing dime-card bingo games with a few special-prize games thrown in. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>» Register: <a href="http://kvpd.org" target="_blank">kvpd.org</a> or 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>Nov. 25</strong>

<strong>A Turkey Time Giveback</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library — 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee — Taya & Company will host a free Thanksgiving dinner and celebration. The day will include dinner, DJ, transportation, live music, games and prizes. Donations can be sent via cash app $TurkeyTimeGiveback. The event is for anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.

<strong>» Call Taya at 815-216-5734</strong>

<strong>Nov. 27</strong>

<strong>Moon Cookie’s Small Business Saturday</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moon Cookie Gallery — 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee — will host a Small Business Saturday event featuring art from over 60 local and regional artists. There will be raffle prizes, goodie bags and more.

<strong>» 815-295-2997</strong>

Nov. 17, 6 p.m.

Top Notch Knots & Pots will host a paint night featuring a gingerbread house on an 11x14-inch canvas. No experience is necessary and all ages are welcome. The cost is $20 with all supplies included. Event will be at at 1260 Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais.

>>RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com