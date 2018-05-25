U2 knows how to 'get out of its own way'

cbreach@daily-journal.com

U2 has evolved from a little band formed in Dublin, Ireland, more than 40 years ago to supergroup status since the late 1980s.

U2 put on another excellent show on Wednesday in the second of back-to-back performances at the United Center in Chicago. Long known for its social consciousness, the band has embraced technology in delivering an over-the-top show in today’s ever-changing musical landscape.

There was a two-sided video screen in the middle of the floor that stretched the length of a basketball court that hung above a walkway that connected the main stage at one end to a smaller stage at the other. There also was a large jumbo-sized video screen above the small stage.

Frontman and lead singer Bono strode from one stage to the other on the walkway often during the show as images were shown on the video screens. The screens were used extensively during “Iris (Hold Me Close)” and “Cedarwood Road,” as Bono introduced the songs about his mother (Iris), who passed away when he was 12, and the street (Cedarwood) where he grew up in Dublin.

U2 leaned heavily on its two most recent albums, “Songs of Experience,” released late last year, and 2014’s “Songs of Innocence.” Eight of the 24 songs played were from “Experience” and two were from “Innocence.”

Of course, there were the mainstay anthems: “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” from “War”; and “Pride (In the Name of Love),” from the “Unforgettable Fire”; as well as “One” as the first song in a three-song encore.

The concert started with three songs from “Experience” — “Love is All We Have Left,” “The Blackout” and “Lights of Home.” Bono then introduced “I Will Follow” by saying, “We’re from North Dublin.”

Seven more songs followed, including a slowed-down version of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” with drummer Larry Mullen Jr. using a snare drum hanging from his waist as he strolled across the walkway from the main stage to the smaller stage.

It was a great departure for U2, but it didn’t allow for the crowd to do a sing-along. “Until the End of the World” followed before a brief intermission.

The second half of the show began with “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” from the “Batman Forever” soundtrack, which always works in a concert setting. It helped kick the show into high gear and the band followed with “Elevation,” “Vertigo” and “Desire.”

U2 delved into its extensive catalog in the second half, playing “Acrobat” from “Achtung Baby” and “Staring at the Sun” from “Pop.” It closed the second half with “City of Blinding Lights” before the three-song encore.

After “One,” Bono closed the show with two songs from “Experience” in “Love is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way” and “13 (There Is a Light).”

The one drawback from relying so much on the new songs, the crowd just wasn’t able to sing along as Bono prodded on “Get Out of Your Own Way.” Oh well, the fans will learn.

But to be able to release new music that is relevant today says a lot about the band, where other longtime bands do a “greatest hits” tour. U2 also has kept its lineup intact with Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and Mullen.