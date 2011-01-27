Happenings: Cruz to play in Pontiac

The Livingston County Concert Series brings guitarist extraordinaire Edgar Cruz for a 7 p.m. concert Monday at the Pontiac Township High School auditorium.

Cruz, an Oklahoma native, has played throughout the U.S., Europe and South America, and he's been a headliner at the Chet Atkins Festival in Nashville since 1995. He was raised on Latin/mariachi music and has also playing classical rock and pop music.

Cruz has a Bachelor of Music in guitar performance from Oklahoma City University and has produced 16 CDs and two DVDs. In 2009, his Bohemian Rhapsody video received more than 9 million hits on

YouTube. Cruz's concerts include music from Bach and Beethoven to the Beatles, big bands and Irving Berlin. Audience participation in the form of clapping, singing, dancing is encouraged at the concerts.

A number of tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at (815) 844-7833 or by e-mail at patterson.hjemme@gmail.com.