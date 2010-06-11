Michael Douglas revels in the role of the rascal

Michael Douglas is no stranger to iconic characters. He's reprising financial shark Gordon Gekko from "Wall Street" in the upcoming sequel. Douglas is also rumored to be playing Liberace in a biopic about the flamboyant performer. It is, however, his role as a flawed and fallen car magnate in "A Solitary Man" that gets him really excited.

"This was a chance to explore somebody that has questions of mortality, and see how they respond," said Douglas, 65. "In this case, Ben Kalmen implodes. We watch a very successful man fall apart and then try to regroup, with a kind of black comedy tone."

Douglas's Ben is a once-successful businessman who has let his career get away from him, along with his family, yet he's trying to believe that nothing has gone wrong. That is the tragic part. The comic part (which some would still consider tragic) is that he also believes that he's still a ladies' man, even though the women he has his eyes on these days are usually around the age of 19.

Douglas was initially told about the script by Steven Soderbergh, one of the film's producers.

"Steven, who I knew from when we made "Traffic," called me and said, "'You've gotta read it,'" said Douglas. "So I did, and it was just so well written, and had an edge and a riskiness that I'm attracted to. So I had to do it."

What he didn't know at the time was that when Brian Koppelman was putting the script together, he had Douglas in mind.

"He was in my head every day when I was writing it," said Koppelman, who also has done scripts for "Oceans 13" and "Runaway Jury." "I knew Michael could capture the intelligence and the pathos and the humor, and be believable in the role."

"It's the only reason to get out of the house," he said. "You've got to find something that's exciting and motivates you. I'm at a great place in my life right now -- with Catherine (Zeta-Jones) and having two young children (ages 7 and 10) -- which I really enjoy. So I don't get out that often, to go do stuff."

One of the main attractions of the part was that he would get to play what he terms a rascal.

"That's always fun," he said. "Playing people who are not worrying about ethics. It's an instinctive, inherent quality, and it's just delicious. It's like a good meal. You like provoking people. I like the danger of trying to win over an audience. To play a character who's not particularly nice, and then to try to win an audience's grace is something I enjoy. I like flying without a net. It's exciting."

On top of all that, Douglas got to work with Danny DeVito again, after "Romancing the Stone," "The Jewel of the Nile" and "The War of the Roses." Douglas also produced "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest," for which he won an Oscar and in which DeVito appeared. In "A Solitary Man," DeVito plays an old college chum.

"Danny and I met when we were doing summer theater," recalled Douglas. "Then we shared an apartment in New York in 1969. So we're old buddies, and in the limited time we had together in the film, there was a comfort factor. That's the beauty of working with friends. You don't have to go through that formality, that dance of introductions. There's a familiarity."

Of course, there's also the balance that must be maintained at home. Possible upcoming films for Zeta-Jones include a biography of Salvador Dali and a musical about Cleopatra.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones try their best to keep family separated from work.

"I don't normally read her scripts, unless she asks me to, and vice versa," said Douglas. "And there's not a real thorough criticism, unless I'm asked.

"This is something that's taken me many years to learn," he added with a laugh.

"Unsolicited advice can be seen as a hostile gesture."