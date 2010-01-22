Catching up with Camryn Manheim

Award-winning actress Camryn Manheim first got our attention as defense attorney Ellenor Frutt on the ABC series "The Practice." Currently she stars on CBS's "Ghost Whisperer" with Jennifer Love Hewitt and David Conrad. Manheim is active in her support of women's rights and wrote the book "Wake Up, I'm Fat!," a New York Times best seller in 1999. It was also the name of her one-woman show. She lives with her 8-year-old son, Milo. Manheim stars in Lifetime's original movie "The Pregnancy Pact" at 9 p.m. EST Saturday.

Excerpts from an interview:

Q: Since you wrote "Wake Up, I'm Fat!," are there things you would put in now or things you wished you hadn't included?

A: Wow. You know, I think I'm just much more mature now when I go back to read my book. It's like you wish you knew what you know now when you were in high school. ... Now I see the political and kind of sociological and monetary value to making women hate themselves. I really see it very clearly now, and I believe half of the American economy would collapse if women woke up one morning and just said, "I love myself."

We have the fitness industry, the food industry, the plastic-surgery industry, the clothes industry. When you think that there even has been introduced a size zero, it's like -- do you want women to disappear? It's very political now for me. I didn't really address that because it was just my story of being a big girl in America in a time when I felt like I was openly discriminated against without apology.

Q: You appear to be very self-assured. Has that always been the case?

A: No, but it's kind of like when you hit rock bottom in any form, whether it's alcohol or depression or something, you finally either sink or swim. I don't know. Somewhere along the way I beat myself up so much and I believed what people said about me, and I realized I'm just not going to survive if I don't change things.

I went on a quest to figure out how one survives this crazy life. I came up with some unbelievable realizations. One being, you really have a choice as to how you perceive this world and how you perceive yourself in it. I gave a commencement address last May to the University of Southern California, and it's on my Web site, www.camryn manheim.com. I talk about how you can choose to perceive this life as difficult ... or how blessed you are. It's really your choice. I am so very grateful for my life. I don't want to feel bad about my body because I have 30 or 40 extra pounds. That has nothing to do with the human being I am. I think a lot of people feel victimized by the world when I think we have much more control over the outcome of our everyday life.

Q: Are you content with how your career has unfolded?

A: In the beginning of my career, I had these incredible dreams. I wanted to work on Merchant-Ivory films. (Laughing) There were all these actors and directors I wanted to work with and projects I wanted to be on, but when I was younger I never thought I'd be on series television for 12 years ... As you achieve each milestone in your life, you have goals for higher things. It's natural and it's good because it keeps you motivated to move forward. But I look around at my life and think it would be selfish to want any more than what I already have. I have a wonderful job and wonderful family, and I make a good living, have beautiful friends, and I entertain, so I love this chapter of my life. I can be present for my son's education. This is fantastic for now, but when he goes off to college, you know, I'm gonna jump back in and want to do all those incredible things that I had hoped to do.