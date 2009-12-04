KHS to host Christmas Winter Pops

Kankakee High School's 21st annual Christmas/Winter Pops concerts will be Dec. 11-13 at the King Middle Grade School gymnasium. The high school's concert and jazz bands will be presenting "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," featuring a variety of traditional holiday music.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11-12 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the King gymnasium at 1440 E. Court St., in Kankakee. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased by calling KHS Band Director Tim Lehman at (815) 802-4151 or KHS Jazz Band Director Maureen Harkins at (815) 802-4152.

The King gym will be transformed into a candlelit cafe with a main stage, theater lighting and holiday decorations. Light refreshments will be served by Kankakee Junior High band members, and a guest emcee will host the show. There will also be an appearance by Santa Claus, who's expected to play an instrument this year.

~ The Daily Journal staff report

Madrigal Christmas Feaste coming soon

Under direction of Brad Senffner, the Central High School Music Department's annual Madrigal Christmas Feaste will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton beginning at 5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.). Reservations are needed. On Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., see the madrigals in concert and eat dessert. Doors for the Sunday performance at the church will open at 1:30 p.m.

Dessert tickets are available for reservation or may be available at the door depending on availability.

Tickets are $18 each for the dinner and $5 each for the concert and may be purchased from the high school office during normal school hours, or by contacting Mr. Senffner at (815) 694-2321 ext. 2124 or e-mail at bsenffner@cusd4.org.

~ The Daily Journal staff report

MUSIC

Rialto offering

stimulus plan tickets

JOLIET -- The Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is offering $20 tickets on a select group of seats for three of its remaining shows in 2009 in an effort to allow more fans to enjoy live performances during these tough economic times.

The $20 tickets are available for tonight's Kansas concert, Saturday's performance of "That's Amore," Dean Martin and Friends Holiday Special and the Dec. 15 show of The Osmond Brothers Christmas. Tickets can by purchased by calling (815) 726-6600 or online at www.rialtosquare.com.

~ The Daily Journal staff report

THEATER

KVTA to hold auditions

for 'A Few Good Men'

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association announces auditions for their upcoming production of "A Few Good Men," directed by Paula J. Hasik, assisted by Mary Kay Blankestyn.

Auditions will be held on Dec. 17-18 at 6 p.m. at the KVTA warehouse, 90 S. 3000E Road, Kankakee, on the corner of Lowe Road and Illinois Route 17.

Plan to attend both nights of auditions. Rehearsals begin Jan. 4.

Performances will be presented on Feb. 20-21 and Feb. 27-28. There are parts for 26 men and one woman. General audition information will be available for perusal at the Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno public libraries.

Audition information may also be found at www.kvta.org.