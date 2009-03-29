Reel Talk - 'Duplicity'

Movie reviewer John Stewart says 3 out of 4 stars

The combination of Clive Owen with Julia Roberts and the director of "Michael Clayton" makes for a fun, but attention-demanding game of cat and mouse. Will ex-spies, former rivals and current-lovers Owen and Roberts be able to pull off the scam of the century? Will their boss at one Proctor & Gamble-type conglomerate (Paul Giamatti) steal a secret from his rival (Tom Wilkinson) at another mega-corporation? The moviemakers keep you guessing at the end. The structure of the story is punctuated by a series of meetings and re-meetings that all go back to the first time Roberts' character met Owen's character. Let's just say that she left him smiling but minus some very important papers. Each time they meet, there is some combination of revenge and romance. The flipping back and forth in time is clearly labeled on the screen, but even so, it tests one's ability to stay tuned. Nevertheless, "Duplicity" is the real thing.