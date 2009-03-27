WazFest set for Saturday at fairgrounds

The fifth annual Jon Waselewski Benefit Memorial will be held from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Exposition Hall at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.

Seven acts are on the WazFest schedule after an acoustic jam of various musicians from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kyle & Co. follow from 3:10 to 3:20 p.m., and JWT from 3:35 to 4:20 p.m.

Also scheduled to play are Serilian from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., with Maybe Later from 5:50 to 6:35 p.m., Dixie Jam from 7:20 to 8:05 p.m. and Johnny Rocket from 8:35 to 9:20 p.m. Sea Creatures closes the show from 9:45 to 10:30 p.m.

Raffles, split the pot, bean bag toss and food and fun will be available for the entire family. Admission is $5 at the door.

Waselewski was a musician in the Kankakee area for more than 20 years, and his desire and love of the craft inspired anyone who had the pleasure of performing with him. He died in 2004 at the age of 42.

His widow, Renee, and his sons, Brandon and Kyle, continue to share his zest for life with the annual music festival.

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>~ The Daily Journal staff report</strong></em>

<strong>Breakaway hosting show</strong>

The Original Tim Owens Night Out Comedy Show returns for a second engagement at the Breakaway Inc. bar from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10 and advance tickets are available.

The show features Chicago's own Dave Odd, a comic/actor who has made appearances on Comedy Central, with special guests comics Meechie Hall and Felicia Gillespie. Fan favorite Tyler Bynum will also appear along with Lynell Watts Jr.

Kankakee's Tim Owens serves as master of ceremonies with music by DJ Danny B. There will be drink specials along with a free souvenir prize giveaway and a $50 best-dressed fan contest.

For more information, contact Owens at (815) 212-6895.

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>~ Chris Breach</strong></em>