Actor Charlie Sheen and wife welcome twin boys

<div>

<span id='_oneup' style='font-size: 11px;'>LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen and his wife Brooke Mueller Sheen are the proud parents of twin boys.</span>

<span id='_oneup' style='font-size: 11px;'>Publicist Stan Rosenfield says the babies, Bob and Max, were born Saturday night in Los Angeles.</span>

<span id='_oneup' style='font-size: 11px;'>Rosenfield says Mueller Sheen is "doing great," and that the father is "ecstatic."</span>

<span id='_oneup' style='font-size: 11px;'>The twins are the first children for the couple, who married last May. Charlie Sheen shares custody of two young daughters with ex-wife Denise Richards and also has an older daughter with a former girlfriend.</span>

</div>