George Andrew Wolff of Bourbonnais in latest 'Joseph'

Between recent roles in Broadway In Chicago's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and Styx singer Dennis DeYoung's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Bourbonnais' very own George Andrew Wolff is well on his way to becoming a big-time Broadway star.

And while that dream is certainly on the mind of this 30-something actor, he's currently focused on a Chicago-area revival of the classic "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." No, he's not trying to follow in the footsteps of the show's previous player Donny Osmond, but rather concentrating on lighting a fire to the part of Reuben.

"Reuben is one of Joseph's brothers who sells him off to be a slave," reminds Wolff of the familiar character. "He's the oldest brother, and in this production, he gets to sing one of the feature solos, 'Those Canaan Days.' But the oldest doesn't always mean he's the wisest, especially because there could've been a better option than selling Joseph as a slave!"

Taken straight out of the Old Testament, the plot first finds the main character suffering as a result of the sale, but eventually thriving as a dream interpreter for Pharaoh and rising above his circumstances. While a religious thread runs throughout the story, there's still plenty of Andrew Lloyd Webber's energy, alongside musical styles as diverse as cabaret, calypso, country and rock.

"Because of its popularity, 'Joseph' has people from all around the country traveling to see it," observes Wolff. "Church and synagogue groups come because of the story, though it really is a universal tale. If you go into it looking for a spiritual message, I think you'll find it, but I also think anyone anticipating a particular point will be able to find that as well."

The popularity of the play dates back to its origins as a 30-minute rock cantata in 1968 before being restructured as a full-fledged musical in 1972. From there, it opened on Broadway in 1982 and was revived in 1993 starring Osmond (which has since been released on DVD).

"It's one of those rare shows that tap into the child in all of us," notices Aaron Thielen, artistic director for The Marriott Theatre. "The storytelling is easy to follow, joyous and fun. It remains one of the most requested shows, and we love the challenge of revisiting a show and looking at in a new way."

The most noticeable face-lift to the show comes as a result of the Marriott Theatre's "in the round" stage setup. Whereas previous Broadway editions were housed on traditional stages facing an audience, performers will now play toward all four corners of the crowd.

"Although the theater has 900 seats, it's fairly intimate because of the way it's laid out," Wolff continues. "The real difference in this version compared to all the others is the show is literally happening all around the audience, not just the cast performing straight in front of 2,000 people in a more traditional setting."

As for Wolff's future aspirations, Broadway is certainly in the back of his mind, but he's hoping an ever-expanding resume will open those doors rather than moving to New York and having to wait tables while waiting for a lucky break. Even in spite of current Chicagoland obligations, the actor still lives in Bourbonnais with his wife, Susan, plus sons, Britten (10) and Emmet (6).

"I put a lot of miles on my car, but at least I have satellite radio," he contends with a laugh. "My wife works here in town, we go to church here and all of our friends are here. It's worked out really nicely, and with me working at night, it still allows me to be home when the boys get home from school and catch my oldest son's soccer games on the weekend."