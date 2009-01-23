Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra to perform Feb. 8

The music of Leonard Bernstein, Antonio Vivaldi, Samuel Barber and George Bizet will be featured when the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra takes the stage at Kankakee High School at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 for its fourth show of the season.

The performance, under the direction of Allan Dennis, KVSO conductor/music director, will open with Bernstein's "Overture to Candide" followed by "Chichester Psalms." The latter will feature singing by the Orpheus choir from Olivet Nazarene University.

The main attraction for the show will be the trumpet duo of Barbara Butler and Charles Geyer on Vivaldi's "Concerto for Two Trumpets" after the intermission. Vivaldi lived from 1678-1741, and his "Concerto for Two Trumpets" is regarded as one of the most influential publications of the first half of the 18th century, writes the KVSO's Kavin Sampson in his program notes for the concert.

Sampson also writes that Bernstein (1918-1990) was blessed with many talents, was a fine pianist as well as a world-renowned conductor.

Sampson adds that Bernstein's "Candide" was a dismal failure when it premiered in 1956, but the overture survived in the standard repertoire. The "Chichester Psalms" originated with a commission from the Southern Cathedrals Festival, England, which is where the Chichester Cathedral is located. The text is entirely from the Book of Psalms, in Hebrew, arranged in three movements.

Barber's "Adagio for String Orchestra, Op. 11" was composed in 1936. It has become an audience favorite for its arrangement for full string orchestra, writes Sampson. Bizet's "Carmen Fantasia for Two Trumpets" will conclude the show and is known for being a popular opera.

Tickets at $15 are available at the door.

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>~ Chris Breach</strong></em>

<strong>Youth orchestra holding fundraiser</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra is holding a Valentine special musical fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Sully's Banquets in Kankakee.

The evening will feature entertainment by special ensembles made up of student musicians of the KVYSO. A buffet of hot dinner hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served.

The event will raise funds to ensure the continuation of the KVYSO, and to encourage young musicians from area middle schools, high schools and home schools to join the KVYSO, now in its ninth year.

To make reservations by mail, include name, address, phone number, and a check for $20 per person made out to KVYSO, and send it by Jan. 30 to: KVYSO Fundraiser, P.O. Box 572, Kankakee, IL 60901.

For more information, call (815) 334-7773.

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>~ The Daily Journal staff report</strong></em>