KVTA announces auditions for 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association announces auditions for their production of "To Kill a Mockingbird." Directed by Rodger Jones, auditions will be held at Kankakee Junior High School, 2250 E. Crestwood Ave. on Dec. 18-19.

Specific audition information may be found on KVTA's Web site at www.kvta.org or in the library perusal copies. Those wishing to audition are asked to be prepared ahead of time. The KVTA is looking for a diverse cast both in age and ethnicity.

Auditions for children 8-16 will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18, and auditions for adults immediately following. Callbacks will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 19 for main character parts only, children and adults.

The production will be presented to school children on Feb. 13, and to the public on Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 21-22.

Scripts are available now for perusal at Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Limestone and Central District libraries. Audition information packets and audition forms will be available at the libraries and KVTA's Web site. A parent must sign their child's form, and an adult must accompany all children auditioning.

Those auditioning are asked to bring a small school-size picture or copy if possible, and are asked to be familiar with the script.

<em>~ The Daily Journal staff report</em>

<strong>'A Christmas Carol' at GSU</strong>

TheatreworksUSA brings their popular musical interpretation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" back to The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University at 4 p.m. Sunday. The 60-minute, family-friendly holiday treat is the fifth annual engagement of their popular production, and is part of The Center's "Especially for Kids" series.

The award-winning production of the Charles Dickens' classic tale, "A Christmas Carol" captures both the humorous and touching moments of a timeless story with witty dialogue and fresh new songs. The show entertains young audiences by showcasing eccentric characters while conveying Dickens's original message that the holiday season should be a "kind, forgiving, charitable time."

Tickets are $10.50, $11.50, $15.50 for adults and children and are available by calling The Center box office at (708) 235-2222 or online at <a href="http://www.centertickets.net/" target="http://www.centertickets.net/">centertickets.net</a>. Space permitting, buy-one-get-one-free tickets are available at the box office two hours prior to the curtain for one hour only based upon availability.