'Chicago' the musical proves live still best

Rialto series continues Friday

By Melissa Gaug

The name on everybody's lips was definitely Roxie. Between "cell block tangos" and "sheba shimmy shakes," "Chicago the Musical" at The Rialto Theater in Joliet stood its ground, reminding its audience why there is nothing quite like live theater.

While the national tour of "Chicago" made only one stop in Joliet on Oct. 23, you can experience live theater at the Rialto year-round, including the hit musical "Movin' Out" this Friday.

After seeing "Chicago" at the Rialto, I'm convinced that that you don't have to drive to Chicago to experience professional theater. With Broadway hits like "Movin' Out," "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," "Annie," and "Mark Twain Tonight!" on the calendar, you can find something to entertain your theater desires without spending a week's paycheck on parking and orchestra seats in the city.

Here's a closer look at what's coming up at the Rialto:

'Movin' Out'

"Movin' Out" brings 24 Billy Joel classics to electrifying new life as it tells the story through rock music and choreography of five lifelong friends throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

After seeing this show in New York City in 2005, it blew away all expectations. With only music and choreography, this show is completely entertaining and proves how music can become a soundtrack to our lives.

'Putnam County

Spelling Bee'

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a Tony-Award winning new musical that follows six young people overseen by grown-ups who barely managed to escape childhood themselves, and who learn that winning isn't everything. After a successful run at the Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago last year, it's now available a bit closer to home with all the same laughs and genius. This show is recommended for ages 10 and up.

'Annie'

The timeless tale of Little Orphan Annie is back with "Annie," giving a whole new generation the chance to experience this classic musical about never giving up hope because "the sun'll come out tomorrow." After seeing this show in very small theaters, and then on Broadway tours, it is recommended to experience it "big time" at least once to see a large audience respond to all the humor, cute dialogue and, of course, the all-time favorite songs.

'Mark Twain Tonight!'

"Mark Twain Tonight!" continues to enthrall audiences, with Hal Holbrook performing 20-25 shows a year. By Holbrook's estimation, he has now performed the show well over 2,000 times -- making him not simply an impersonator of Mark Twain, but an authority on the writer.

WHERE: Rialto Square Theater, 15 E. Van Buren St., Joliet

TICKETS: (815) 726-6600 or

www.rialtosquare.com

DIRECTIONS: From Kankakee, take Illinois Route 113 to Illinois Route 102. Turn right at Old Chicago Road, then turn left at West Peotone Road and make a right on Illinois Route 53. Take that until you reach East Van Buren Street and take a left. Parking is only $3 for special events in the parking deck.