Miley Cyrus among 10 most 'Fascinating People'

NEW YORK -- Another year, another set of fascinating people.

Barbara Walters is weighing in with her annual "10 Most Fascinating People" special, and for 2008, the honor roll includes Tom Cruise, Tina Fey and Will Smith.

Walters will also feature Rush Limbaugh, Miley Cyrus and Michael Phelps. The show will air Dec. 4, ABC announced Thursday.

The network did not release the names of the other four honorees, including the No. 1 Most Fascinating Person of 2008. The list is drawn from the year's most prominent names in entertainment, sports, politics and pop culture.

Melora Hardin goes from 'The Office' to Broadway

NEW YORK -- For nearly seven weeks, Melora Hardin is trading the offices of Scranton's Dunder Mifflin for the bright lights of Broadway.

The actress who plays Jan Levenson on the hit NBC TV series "The Office" will join the cast of "Chicago" Dec. 29 to portray that killer chorine Roxie Hart. Hardin will appear in the long-running revival at the Ambassador Theatre through Feb. 12.

"I'm thrilled. I'm so excited," Hardin said in a telephone interview. "I have been dancing all my life, since I was 5. ... In a way, I was made for musicals. But I have been working so much in film and television that I never really had a chance to do them."

Her last stage appearance was in August in a Hollywood Bowl concert version of "Les Miserables," in which she played Fantine.

Rihanna cancels show

JAKARTA, Indonesia-- Rihanna has canceled a concert scheduled Friday in Indonesia over security concerns.

Dive Purnomo, a spokeswoman for the event organizer, said the 20-year-old singer had been scheduled to perform before a sold-out crowd of 6,000 in the capital, Jakarta.

But she changed her mind while in Australia, one of several countries that issued a travel advisory to citizens in Indonesia after the weekend executions of three Islamic militants convicted in the 2002 Bali bombings.

Ryan O'Neal, son delay entering pleas

MALIBU, Calif. -- Ryan O'Neal and his son have delayed entering pleas in their felony drug cases until after the new year.

The Oscar-nominated actor and his son appeared in court Thursday morning, where attorneys asked a judge for more time to review evidence.

The 67-year-old actor and his 23-year-old son were ordered to return on Jan. 9.

They were arrested in September when Los Angeles sheriff's deputies did a routine parole check on Redmond O'Neal, who was staying at his father's Malibu home.

O'Neal, 67, was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for 1970's "Love Story." Redmond, 23, is his son from a relationship with Farrah Fawcett.